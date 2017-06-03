Sam Steiner installed as KFDA president

Sam Steiner of Junction City was recently installed as president of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association (KFDA) at the Annual Meeting of the KFDA which was held during the KFDA Convention, May 1-3, 2017 at the Wichita Marriott in Wichita.

Steiner resides in Junction City with his wife Ranell. They have four children — Scott, Benjamin, Thomas and Chelsea. He is the son of Wayne and Sara Steiner of Burlington, formerly of Sabetha.

Steiner received a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Washburn University and a mortuary science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer and serves as area manager for Penwell-Gabel Funeral Homes and Dove Cremation and Funeral Services in Junction City.

He is a Rotarian and is past Chairman of the Geary Community Health Care Foundation. Steiner and his wife are members of the First United Methodist Church.

Other KFDA officers elected at the convention include Adam Rentschler of Smith Center as president-elect, and Glenn White of Pittsburg as vice president, and Eric Larrison of Pratt as secretary/treasurer.