Beating summer boredom

“I’m bored” is a frequently heard statement heard by parents and caregivers this time of year. It is the beginning of summer, and with school being out for a while, many children become bored without the daily structure of going to school and seeing friends on a daily basis.

This time can be stressful for parents, but with some planning parents can offer some simple activities as well as teach children how to occupy themselves with activities that require little supervision.

1. Art activities are always good time fillers. Keep a box of art supplies available filled with scissors, paper, fabric scraps, beads, crayons, markers, felt, glue, paints and brushes, stickers, canvass, needle and thread, yarn. Art projects can be a good way for children to express creativity, use their imagination and make something useful. The bonus is that art projects can occupy large slots of time depending on the project.

2. Encourage imaginative play. A box of old clothes, hats, jewelry or costumes can evoke hours of play. This is especially fun for pre-school and early elementary children.

3. Do you have children too young for paying jobs but not so easily entertained with an art box? Help them become involved in community service. Does a neighbor need help with some household tasks such as window washing or planting flowers? Maybe a rest home resident would like some company? Perhaps, a community organization could use some volunteer help to fold newsletters or help with a project. These types of activities help children develop compassion and a sense of responsibility.

4. Water play is always fun, especially on a hot summer day. Supervision, of course, is needed. Other than going to the pool, some fun useful water activities might be to wash the car or bicycle or wash the dog or even wash the porch or driveway. Running a sprinkler for the kids to run through or setting up a slip and slide can also be great fun.

5. Summer is a good time for children to learn how to do household tasks. Encourage your children to help you do the chores such as cooking, sewing, or cleaning with you. Yes, it does mean that you will need to allow additional time and energy to help the children learn what to do. Start by finding small jobs that your child can do with you. Older kids need to learn how to do laundry, how to make a grocery list and other practical skills. Many will get into helping, especially if they feel like they’re accomplishing something.

6. Summer is a good time to explore the outdoors. If you have a backyard, encourage the children to spend time playing in the yard especially in late afternoon when the sun is not directly overhead. Don’t forget the sun screen and insect repellent. Don’t have a playhouse? Set up a backyard tent. It can be a good place to have picnic or talk with friends and siblings.

7. Sometimes, especially with younger children, cries of boredom are really calls for companionship and attention. Find simple, fun things for you and your children to do, such as going to the park to swing on the swings, playing cards or a board game, reading aloud, or taking a walk or bicycle ride. Allow the children to decide what the activity may be.

Sometimes being bored is actually a good thing. Children need to understand what real boredom is. Many times children will say they are bored when they simply do not want to engage or participate in an activity. They complain that it is not fun or otherwise interesting.

Children need to learn that they can change it and stop being bored and that they have the ability to actively make situations better. In other words, once they recognize they are bored they need to know they can do something more fun and know what that fun thing might be based on their interests.

Professor Dianne Levin, Ph.D., from Wheelock College describes a troubling trend seen in children today who say they are frequently bored, jump from on activity to the next, having trouble figuring out how to play when given open ended activities, and having a difficult time solving problems they have with other children. Even more troubling, this issue appears to have long-term effects that can stay with children into their teens and beyond.

Through other research, Dr. Jonathon Plucker from Indiana University has concluded that “Finding things to do when bored is the way kids learn to be on their own, find out what interests them and what isn’t boring. That’s the problem we see with college students. The ones who have a hard time adjusting are those whose parents never transitioned into giving them more responsibility.” Effects can also be seen in children who were not encouraged creatively and were not allowed to pursue their own independence.

These trends are pointing to a larger problem than children being bored or the inability to solve a classroom work problem. The larger issue here is a deficiency in the skills necessary to form mental images, think creatively, solve problems, visualize outcomes, and develop self-discipline.

Helping to guide your children to work through their boredom is essential. In the meantime, as they are learning how to be less bored and come in whining and complaining, you can be prepared and offer them some activities that are safe, fun and productive!