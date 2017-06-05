Bern High School Class of 1962

Submitted by Anne Moser

The Bern High School class of 1962 gathered for its 55th class reunion over Memorial Weekend. Those in attendance were John Waterman, James Moser, Doris Frey-Sher, Joann Droge-Freeman, J.R. Hanni, Richard Allison, Anne Bucher-Moser and Jane Anne Harter-Farris.

The Bern Class of 1962 graduated 21. One member, Cheryl Rasmussen-Heath passed away in 2016 from cancer. Other classmates who couldn’t attend were Fred and Janet Allison-Gugelman, Willis Amos, Virginia Barringer-Felts, Sharon Hofmann-Waser, K’Lynne Meyer-Gugelman, Tom Nebgen, Loree Plattner-Lilly, Sandra Sloan-Hartman, Gary Trecek, Mark Werner and Donna Wilhem-Little.

Eight classmates enjoyed an evening of visiting and reminiscing in the Bern School Music Room with refreshments. We honored the life of classmate, Cheryl Rasmussen-Heath, by each holding a white rose and reading her obituary.