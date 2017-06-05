breaking news New

Bern High School Class of 1962

The Bern High School Class of 1962 gathers for its 55th class reunion. The classmates pose in front of the old Bern High School bell in front of Bern High School. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) J.R. Hanni, Richard Allison, Anne (Bucher) Moser and Jane Anne (Harter) Farris; BACK ROW (L-R) John Waterman, James Moser, Doris (Frey) Sher and Joann (Droge) Freeborn.

Submitted by Anne Moser

The Bern High School class of 1962 gathered for its 55th class reunion over Memorial Weekend. Those in attendance were John Waterman, James Moser, Doris Frey-Sher, Joann Droge-Freeman, J.R. Hanni, Richard Allison, Anne Bucher-Moser and Jane Anne Harter-Farris.

The Bern Class of 1962 graduated 21. One member, Cheryl Rasmussen-Heath passed away in 2016 from cancer. Other classmates who couldn’t attend were Fred and Janet Allison-Gugelman, Willis Amos, Virginia Barringer-Felts, Sharon Hofmann-Waser, K’Lynne Meyer-Gugelman, Tom Nebgen, Loree Plattner-Lilly, Sandra Sloan-Hartman, Gary Trecek, Mark Werner and Donna Wilhem-Little.

Eight classmates enjoyed an evening of visiting and reminiscing in the Bern School Music Room with refreshments. We honored the life of classmate, Cheryl Rasmussen-Heath, by each holding a white rose and reading her obituary.

The Sabetha Herald1700 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password