Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts and Dwight Kruse. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Commissioner Keith Olsen and County Attorney Kevin Hill were present for a portion of the meeting.

B.J. Spiker, representative with Relay for Life, approached the commission about putting posters in the windows for the Relay for Life.

Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the Landfill Inspection from Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the commissioners’ review.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 29 inmates — 21 males and eight females — currently at the Brown County Jail.

Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold updated the commissioners on the security system she is interested in. The commissioners agreed purchasing the security system would be beneficial to the county.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved payment of month-end claims totaling $316,976.81 as follows: general, $91,548.12; road and bridge, $75,921.38; historical society, $3,750; employee benefit, $55,708.54; election, $827.47; extension, 7,875; mental health, $5,850; developmental services, $2,254.33; appraiser, $537.86; ambulance, $8,178.84; noxious weed, $7,806.76; diversion, $372.96; 911 SB50, $10,059.44; ACC, $2,011.13; JJCR, $3,707.88; federal ace funds, $91.09; services for elderly, $3,886.83; solid waste, $36,198.92; and payroll, $390.26.

The commissioners approved the May 24 payroll as follows: general, $63,499.52; road and bridge, $11,384.99; election, $245.77; technology, $572.81; appraiser, $6,512.51; noxious weed, $2,385.84; ACC, $9,028.48; JJA core, $9,636.24; ACE fund, $100.63; services for elderly, $2,403.13; solid waste, $2,522.42; special MVT, $2,680; employee benefits FICA, $6,893.48; and employee benefits KPERS, $7,418.96. Once state unemployment/workers’ compensation of $126.75 and insurance of $7,032.55 were taken out, the total was $118,125.48.

The commissioners entered into executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball. No binding action was taken following the session.

The commissioners conducted job interviews in four executive sessions, joined by District 1 Road Foreman Herb Roland and District 2 Road Foreman Jerry Hisle, as well as the applicants. Following the executive sessions, the commissioners offered the District 1 road crewman position to Shawn Babb, the District 2 road crewman position to Nicholas Isaacs, and the Road and Bridge rover position to Brandon Killoren.

The commissioners approved the May 22 minutes.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, June 5. Minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.