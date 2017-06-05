Raptors capture NEKL Preseason Tournament

The Sabetha Raptors defeated Leavenworth and Oskaloosa to win the NEKL Preseason Tournament held Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, in Sabetha on Sgt. Major Wilbur Bestwick field at Somerset Park.

The Raptors defeated Leavenworth 10-7 in their opening game, and in the championship game defeated Oskaloosa to win the title.

In the opening contest for the Raptors, Leavenworth took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before the Raptors scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a lead they would not lose.

Leavenworth scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to get within three runs, but two more runs by Sabetha in the top of the sixth inning put the game away.

Trevor Kramer took the hill for the Raptors and pitched 4-1/3 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and six walks, while striking out five batters. Kyle Grimm came on in relief and pitched the final 2-2/3 innings, giving up three runs on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

Seth Burdick led the offense for the Raptors with a pair of hits and a walk. Riley Herrmann, Brandon Brownlee, Mason Spellmeier and Joseph Gruber each had one RBI for Sabetha.

In the championship game, the Raptors dominated Oskaloosa 8-1 to capture this year’s tournament.

Joseph Gruber pitched seven innings to go the distance for Sabetha, giving up just one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

The Raptors were led by Brownlee, who collected two hits and knocked in a run along with a walk. The Raptors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added two in the second and three in the sixth inning to dominate the contest.

6.3.17 Raptors, 10 – Leav., 7 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 3 1 1 Seth Burdick 3 3 2 1 Riley Herrmann 2 2 1 1 1 Trevor Kramer 1 Brandon Brownlee 3 1 1 1 Blake Frey 4 1 Mason Spellmeier 1 1 1 2 Brayden Becker 3 1 1 Joseph Gruber 4 1 Kyle Grimm 3 1 1 1 Raptors 0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 3 | 7-5-3 Leavenworth 0 | 0 | 0 | 6 | 1 | 2 | 1 | 10-5-3