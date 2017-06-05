Raptors sweep Corning

The Sabetha Raptors hosted Corning in doubleheader action on Thursday, June 1, on Sgt. Major Wilbur Bestwick field at Somerset Park. The Raptors swept Corning 9-1 and 5-0.

In the opening game, Brayden Becker tossed a six inning no-hitter, while facing only one batter over the minimum. Becker fanned 11 hitters and needed only 80 pitches to complete the no-hitter.

After trailing 2-0, Corning was able to score their only run on a walk, a stolen base, a groundout and a sacrifice fly. Corning’s only other runner in the game was thrown out on a steal attempt.

Sabetha scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on a Seth Burdick double. In the second inning, Mason Spellmeier knocked in Braden Argabright with a sacrifice fly to give the Raptors a 2-0 lead.

Sabetha led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before breaking the game open. Sabetha took advantage of four Corning errors to end the game 9-1. Burdick had a two-run single in the inning and Blake Frey, Trevor Kramer, Argabright and Burdick all finished with hits.

In the nightcap, Spellmeier got his first career start for the Raptors and pitched four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit. Blake Frey pitched the final inning for the Raptors, striking out two.

Becker had a sacrifice fly to knock in Brett Stallbaumer for the Raptors first run in the first inning. Sabetha tacked on three runs in the third inning and added another in the fourth to win the five-inning nightcap 5-0. Brett Stallbaumer had a pair of hits and runs, and Becker capped his evening with two RBIs.

6.1.17 Raptors, 9 – Corning, 1 AB R H RBI BB SO Seth Burdick 4 2 3 Riley Herrmann 3 2 2 Trevor Kramer 4 1 2 1 Preston Bruning 1 Blake Frey 3 2 1 2 Gabe Garber 3 2 1 Mason Spellmeier 3 1 1 Braden Argabright 2 2 2 1 1 Joseph Gruber 3 1 1 Kyle Grimm 3 1 1 Raptors 1 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 6 | 9-10-0 Corning 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 1-0-5