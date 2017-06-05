Sabetha High School Alumni Banquet

Members of the Class of 1972 are (L-R) Kirk Summers, Kay Krebs Elley and Rick Lukert. Members of the Class of 1977 are FRONT ROW (L-R) Allen Lancaster, David Wehner and Rob Oom; BACK ROW (L-R) David Hartter, Scott Rokey and Larry Scoby. Members of the Class of 1967 are FRONT ROW (L-R) Cheryl Ellington McBride, Phyllis Locher Cook, Susan Strahm Emert, Bonnie Clark Voels, Eileen Plattner Ellerman, Shirley Grimm Stout, Linda Kruse Bennett, Bill Gutknecht and Phyllis Edelman; MIDDLE ROW (L-R) Karen Florence, Dana Hartter, Butch Moser, Marcena Meister Gerber, Gary Priest, Paula Minton Priest, Rose Ann Wenger Knoblock and Noreen Kesler Vogt; BACK ROW (L-R) Daryl Meyer, John Aberle, Kenny Grimm, Ron Krebs, Mark Strahm, Morris Rokey and Jeri Summers. Members of the Class of 1962 gather for a photo. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Marjorie Whitfield of Overland Park, Betty Niehues of Sabetha, Ethel McGuire of Herington, and Melvin Robinson of Manhattan; BACK ROW (L-R) Bert Flack of Santa Rosa, Calif., Galen Bauman of Sabetha, Fred Aberle of Sabetha and Jan Garber of Paola. Members of the Class of 1952 are FRONT ROW (L-R) Barbara Lukert, Nila Edelman Snyder and Lois Mathewson McDowell; BACK ROW (L-R) Donald Johns, Merlin Strahm and Al Roberts. Members of the Class of 1944 are (L-R) Shirley Fulton Kilcoyne and Harold Emert. The Sabetha High School Class of 1997 gathers for its 20th reunion. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Amy (Wenger) Bergman, Leslie (Hauck) Spellmeier, Caryn (Buccholz) Hendershott, Devon (McQuillen) Winkler, Melissa (Meyer) Bradbury, Cheryl (Meyer) Bergman, Kara (Scoby) Tramp, Kerry Priest, Shawn (Ackerman) Nichols and Kari (Ulrich) Meyer; BACK ROW (L-R) Jared Hartter, Lynn Strahm, Luke Spellmeier, Jason Krebs, Jesse Mitchell, Jay Herrmann, Ryan Schuette, Steve Stoller, Jarrod Nichols, Sandon Wittwer, David Wysong, Josh Krogmann, Cindy (Renyer) Wysong, Kelly Priest, Lori (Lehman) Menold and Regina (Rettele) Bicknell. The Sabetha High School Class of 1982 held their 35th class reunion on Saturday, May 27, at the Albany Thiamin Community Building. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Steve Renyer, Kyle Deere, Dan Wenger, Dan Manning, Gerald Hervey, Les Brooks, Doug Edelman, James McNary, Kenny Alderfer and Duane Lierz; BACK ROW (L-R) Tammy (Schilling) Montgomery, Linda (Eisenbise) Tarlton, Carla (Bindel) Yost, Pam (Williams) Baldridge, Joyce (Geer) Russell, Valerie (Cook) Scroggins, Rhonda (Stover) Elsbernd, Kim (Fischer) Lancaster, Lanice (Wehner) Dalinghaus, Cindy Alderfer and Becky (Plattner) Rokey. Not pictured is Barb Carver.

Submitted by Rose Magee

The 122nd Sabetha High School Alumni Banquet was held Saturday, May 27, in the SHS commons area. The meal was prepared by Buzz Cafe and served by a group of young volunteers.

Randy Garber gave the invocation. Jamie and Teri Moore Kruse gave the welcome, and their daughter Maggie gave the response on behalf of the 2017 graduates. Maggie was chosen to receive the SHS Alumni Scholarship.

Gary Edelman gave the secretary’s report, and Tom Strahm gave the treasurer’s report. Edelman gave the nominating report. Darin Georg, Wendy Clark Menold and Jessica Lay all agreed to a new term, and it was approved.

Jay Kellenberger gave the condolence report. Passing away this year were: Clara Honn Sharp, Class of 1943; Thelma Williams Elliott, Class of 1939; Fred Hollister, Class of 1944; Larry “Taco” Meyer, Class of 1967; Eldon “Red” Carver, Class of 1955; Joan Plattner Nussbaum, Class of 1973; Wade Moore, Class of 2001; Rhonda Neis Haverkamp, Class of 1987; Trula Gates Robinett, Class of 1944; Margaret Maxine Berkley Lewis, Class of 1936; Hugh “Bill” Jones, Class of 1962; Leslie Jo Sylvester Boyce, Class of 1995; Audrey Heptig Rupert, Class of 1947; Kenneth Drolett, Class of 1953; Mary Ann Keim Ralston, Class of 1954; Merril “Bud” Bestwick, Class of 1939; Harvey Wenger, Class of 1947; Mildred “Milly” Longberg Bauman, Class of 1946; Twila Ackerman Johnson, Class of 1944; Johnny Gene Yocum and Grace Bennett Bechtelheimer, Class of 1946; Elaine Lukert Tyler Schumann, Class of 1952; Rose Mary Bauman Garber, Class of 1946; and Alice Bartram Hervey, Class of 1945.

Class introductions were made: for the 30-year class, Paul Compo; for the 40-year class, Scott Rokey; for the 45-year class, Kurt Summers; for the 50-year class, Gary Priest; for the 55-year class, Jan Garber; for the 60-year class, Jim Steiner; for the 65-year class, Al Roberts; for the 66-year class, Lyle Lancaster; for the 70-year class, Nellie Bauman Beckwith; for the 72-year class, Art Scoby; and for the 73-year class, Shirley Fulton Kilcoyne and Red Emert.

The school song was sung. Randy Garber gave the benediction.

Kansas guests included the following: John and Wendy Clark Menold, Melvin Robinson, Wendell Dove, Barb Metzger Edelman, Darin Georg, Gary Scoby, Jeanne Shaw Shear, Betty Bartram Niehues, Lyla Edelman Snyder, Joelline Wikle Stoller, Charlene Strahm Smith, Lyle Edelman, Mark and Kathy Bauman Strahm, David Wehner, Jamie and Teri Moore Kruse, Maggie Kruse, Doug Wertenberger, Rick Lukert, Doug and Betty Locher Metzger, Paul Compo, Karen Mishler Delgado, Mavis Eichenberger Glenn, Velma Barringer Beeghley, Marjorie Metzger Whitfield, Lyle Lancaster, Doris Thiemann Parde, Scott Rokey, Shirley Grimm Stout, Kay Krebs Elley, Rose Ann Wenger Knoblock, Ethel Zubler McGuire, Rick Kellenberger, John Aberle, Rose Moorhead Magee, Nellie Bauman Beckwith, Butch Moser, Jan Garber, Winifred Ruse Haflick, Rachel Edwards, Dave and Susan Strahm Emert, Kaleb Menold, Harold Emert, Jay and Marilyn Rokey Kellenberger, Payton Strahm, Tom Strahm, Marcena Meister Gerber, Art Scoby, Wilma Bauman Ackerman, Marlene Bauman Hightower, Barbara Lukert, Jim and Willa Metzger Steiner, Merlin Strahm, D’Ann Strahm Niehues, Elsie Elliott Bullock, Gary and Paula Minton Priest, Eileen Plattner Etterman, Rob and Marcia Stauffer Oom, Fred Aberle, Kenneth Grimm, Viola Bahr Wenger, David and Beth Plattner Hartter, Florence Steiner Meyer, David Pfrang, Reva Kesler Brown, Galen Bauman, Al and Susan Tyler Roberts, Morris and Arlinda Strahm Rokey, Phyllis Edelman, Dana Hartter, Ron Krebs and Karen Florence.

Out-of-State included the following: from Oklahoma, Lois Matthewson McDowell and Kirk Summers; from Iowa, Phyllis Metzger Banwart and Donald Johns; from Texas, Daryl Meyer; from Idaho, Bill Gutknecht; from South Carolina, Noreen Kesler Vogt; from North Carolina, Allen Lancaster; from California, Cheryl Ellington McBride and Bert Flack; from Arizona, Larry Scoby; from Florida, Shirley Fulton Kilcoyne; from Missouri, Reba Ellington Hall and Jeri and Jan Bailey Summers; from Minnesota, Sam and Phyllis Cook.