Sabetha Lobos open season against Topeka Golden Giants

The Sabetha Lobos got the 2017 baseball campaign underway with three games against the Topeka Golden Giants on Thursday, June 1, Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3 in Topeka. The Lobos went 1-2 on the road trip, dropping the first and third games, while capturing the second game.

In the opening game of the season, the Lobos fell 3-5 to the Giants in a contest that went back and forth. The Lobos jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the lead change hands in the bottom of the inning. The Lobos came right back in the top of the fifth inning with two runs but the Giants again countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold off the Lobos to win the game by the two run margin.

Cory Royer went to the mound for the Lobos and pitched five innings surrendering three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters. Michael Colon came on in relief for the Lobos and pitched three innings, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four batters. The Lobos were led by Elliot Antonetty who had two hits and Yodelvy Garcia who had two RBIs.

In the second game the following night the Lobos bounced back and turned the tables on the Giants, winning the contest 8-7 after trailing 5-3 after five innings. The Lobos exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game away. The Lobo offense was led by Enok Perez who collected four hits and knocked in three runs. The Lobos ended the game with eight hits. Edgar Santos was on the mound for the Lobos and went four innings surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Three Lobo pitchers came on in relief to secure the win.

Juan Perdomos pitched one third of an inning giving up two hits and two walks leading to two runs. Eduar Brito came on in relief of Perdomos and pitched 2-2/3 innings giving up one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Jose Suero put the Giants away in the final two innings giving up just one run on two hits.

In the final game of the road trip, the Lobos fell to the Giants 10-4 on Saturday evening. The Giants jumped out to an early 5-2 lead after one inning and never trailed the rest of the contest. The Lobos sent five pitchers to the mound with Juan Berger getting the start. Berger surrendered four runs on one hit, one walk, and two batters hit by pitches before giving way to Drake Nilges. Nilges pitched 2-2/3 inning s giving up three runs on four hits and two walks.

Brandon Schnell came on in relief of Nilges and pitched three innings surrendering two runs on three hits and one walk. Nelson Alvarado pitched one inning of perfect baseball before giving way to Wade Witts who pitched the final inning surrendering one run on one hit and one walk. The Lobos were led offensively by Antonetty and Garcia who had two hits apiece and also one RBI apiece.

6.1.17 Lobos, 3 – GG, 5 AB R H RBI BB SO Elliot Antonetty 4 1 2 0 0 1 Yodelvy Garcia 4 1 1 2 0 1 Noah Catron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Enok Perez 3 0 0 0 1 0 Chaz Dunn 2 0 0 0 1 0 Wesley Reyes 3 1 0 0 0 0 Jose Vera 1 0 0 0 1 0 Luis Samayoa 1 0 1 0 0 0 Brandom Gonzalez 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Camp 3 0 0 1 1 0 Jamil Rosario 4 0 0 0 0 2 Aaron Fuller 3 0 0 0 0 2 Lobos 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 3-4-3 Topeka 0 | 0 | 0 | 2 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0 | X | 5-5-0

6.2.17 Lobos, 8 – GG, 7 AB R H RBI BB SO Elliott Antonetty 2 1 1 1 2 1 Yodelvy Garcia 4 1 1 0 0 2 Noah Catron 2 1 0 0 1 2 Enok Perez 5 0 4 3 0 0 Chaz Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wesley Reyes 4 0 0 1 0 3 Luis Samayoa 2 2 0 0 1 0 Vincent Forte 4 0 0 0 0 2 Brandom Gonzalez 3 2 1 0 0 0 Aaron Fuller 4 1 1 0 0 0 Lobos 0 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 1 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 8-8-1 Topeka 0 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 3 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 7-8-2