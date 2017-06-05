Sabetha tops Silver Lake in home opener

Centerfielder Blake Frey gets the ball back into the infield after this single by a Silver Lake batter during the Raptors’ home opener held on Tuesday, May 30. Pitcher Brett Stallbaumer and first baseman Kyle Grimm hold this Silver Lake baserunner close to the bag during the Raptors’ home opener held on Tuesday, May 30. Right fielder Brayden Becker throws to home plate after this single during the Raptors’ home opener held on Tuesday, May 30. Left fielder Riley Herrmann catches this ball during late action in the Raptors’ home opener held on Tuesday, May 30.

The Sabetha Raptors opened up the 2017 baseball season with a pair of games with Silver Lake on Tuesday, May 30, on Sgt Major Wilbur Bestwick Field at Somerset Park.

The Raptors split the two-game set with Silver Lake, dropping the first contest in extra innings, 6-7. The Raptors came back to capture the nightcap, 3-2.

In the opening game after two scoreless innings, Silver Lake scored five runs in the top of the third to take an early 5-0 lead.

The key blow was a bases loaded two-run double by Reid Walker that knocked in the first two runs. Josh Boyd followed with a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 3-0. Jacob Keller and Garrett Huske added RBI singles in the inning to increase the lead to 5-0.

Sabetha answered by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Brett Stallbaumer and Brayden Becker each had an RBI in the inning. Silver Lake added a run in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead, but Sabetha finally caught Silver Lake by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game into extra innings.

With one out, Blake Frey blooped a double and eventually scored on an infield single by Joe Gruber. Trevor Kramer then knocked Gruber in with a triple, and Seth Burdick singled Kramer home for the tie. Silver Lake eventually won in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Huske.

Silver Lake starter Jake Linstrom pitched a solid six innings, allowing only three runs and striking out 12 batters.

Kyle Grimm pitched 6.2 innings in relief, scattering just four hits.

Walker picked up the save for Silver Lake, and Grimm was the losing pitcher despite giving up two runs of which only one was earned.

Sabetha registered eight hits in the three innings after Lindstrom left the game. Blake Frey, Brett Stallbaumer, Brayden Becker, Trevor Kramer and Seth Burdick each recorded two hits for the Raptors.

In the nightcap, Joe Gruber pitched a complete game in the five-inning second game. Gruber scattered five hits and allowed one earned run in claiming his first victory of the season.

Silver Lake erased an early 1-0 Sabetha lead by scoring a pair of runs in the second. Sabetha was able to overtake Silver Lake by scoring two runs in the fourth.

Stallbaumer had two of the three Sabetha hits.

5.30.17 Raptors, 6 – SL, 7 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 5 1 2 1 Seth Burdick 4 2 1 1 Riley Herrmann 4 1 1 Trevor Kramer 2 1 2 1 Brandon Brownlee 4 1 Blake Frey 4 2 2 1 Mason Spellmeier 3 1 Brayden Becker 2 1 1 Joseph Gruber 3 1 1 1 2 Kyle Grimm 5 Raptors 0 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 6-11 Silver Lake 0 | 0 | 5 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 7-8