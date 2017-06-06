2017 Sabetha Citywide Garage Sales Listings & Map

breaking news New

# ADDRESS Fri. Sat. 2017 Sabetha CityWide Garage Sale Descriptions
1 308 S. 5th   Street 7:30a- 7:30p 7:30a- 4:30p RODECAP: OPEN THURSDAY 7:30a-7:30p.  BIG SALE of Kids Clothes and Toys, Bikes, Pack & Plays, Kitchen Items and Lots of Other Things. BIGGEST Sale EVER!!   Drinks and Food for Sale Too
2 303             Oregon 7:30a-5:00p 7:30a- ?? SAUER/STRAHM: OPEN THURSDAY 7:30a-5p SaladMaster, Duck Decoys, Purses, Toys, Sterling Jewelry, Furniture, Collectibles, 16″Bride Dolls,DVD-Kids/Up,Matchbox, Tools/Fishing,Tupperware,Cookbooks,Kitchen,Westerns,Bedding,ScoutingPcs,Glass
3 420             Harrison 7:00a- 5:00p 7:30a- Noon ASHCRAFT/STRAHM – Nice Riding Toys, Baby Bed, Boys Clothes 12Mo-5T, FORD Car Parts, New Electric Dog Fence, Curio Cabinets, Patio Chairs, Nintendo w/Games, Small Appliances, Miscellaneous.
4 615         Lakeview Dr 8:00a- 6:00p 8:00a- 10:00a BUSCH – OPEN THURSDAY, Noon – 6pm     COLLECTIBLES, Painted Furniture, Dishes, Some Small Antiques, Miscellaneous
5 903 S. 14th Street 7:00a- 6:00p 8:00a –   2:00p KAEB-HERTZEL-FREDERICK-DAVIS – HUGE Multi-Family Sale!   Infant/Toddler Toys, Clothing-Newborn-5T, Household Appliances, Furniture, Décor, Books and MUCH MORE! All-Beef Hotdogs, Chips and Lemonade for Lunch!
6 1541             Virginia 7:00a- 5:30p 7:00a- 2:00p EMERT:   OPEN Thursday 7a – ??  HUGE SALE -Pack n Play, Ducks Unlimited Sidewalk Car, Antique Garden Plow, Bedframes, Linens, Small Appliances and Household, Imperial Gold China, Rada Knives.
7 320 Main 9:00a- ?? 9:00a-   ?? BAUMGARTNER – OPEN THURSDAY 4p-7p     House, Yard, Tools, Pick-up Tool Box, Bench Drill Press, Love Seat, Christmas Items, Miscellaneous
8 118 Ohio 7:00a- 5:00p 7:00a-   ?? FLETCHALL – A Little Bit of EVERYTHING!   Furniture, Tools, Camping, Household, LPs, Antiques, Collectibles.
9 1514       Timberlane Dr 7:00a- 7:00p 7:00a- 2:00p DORNES – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-7p   MULTI-Family: Girls NB-6, Boys NB-8, Womens Sm -2XL, Mens Lg -2XL, Glass TV Stand, Guitar DJ Hero, xBox Games, Crib Mattess, Art Bag, Umbrella Stroller, Toys, Misc
10 1024 S. 12th   Street 7:00a-   ?? 7:00a-   ?? KEIM/WEDEL – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-?? – 18-Speed Schwinn Bike, 1950s Red Chevy Steering Wheel, Vintage 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Flea Market Items, Baby & Toddler Boy Clothes & Shoes, Toys, Crib Sets, Adult Clothes.
11 204 N. 9th   Street 7:30a-   5:00p 8:00a- Noon AG PARTNERS COOP – Office Desk, Chairs, Conference Table, Shelves, Office work station, Paint, Storage Cabinets, Misc Scrap Metal, Misc Wiring.
12 627 So.         Washington 8:00a- 6:00p 8:00a- 2:00p KRAMER – Multi-Family – Clothing Baby to Adult Sizes., Pictures, Purses, Toys, Flower Bouquets, Bakeware, Baby Items, Bike Helmet, Knee Pads, Wooden Chaise Lounges, Lots of Miscellaneous.
13 703               Dakota 7:00a- 4:00p 7:00a- Noon KYLE – (In Back Garage) May? Open THURSDAY so Drive By!     MOVING SALE – Antique Ornate Organ, Antique Dishes, Small Furniture, Desk, Misc Household Items, King Size Sheets & Bedspread, You Make Me an OFFER!
14 502         Harrison 8:30a- 6:00p 7:30a- 11:00p STRAHM Family – Kitchen, Household, Decorating, Toys, Girls/Boys Clothing Toddler thru 5T & Adults, Small Furniture, Barn Door, Fishing Items, LOTS of miscellaneous.
15 713     Thunderbird Ln 7:00a- 6:00p 7:30a- Noon HARTTER – Multi-Family (From N.14th, Go West on Centennial)   Nice Adult & Childrens Clothes, Toys, Puzzles, Wall Décor, Tupperware, Two Nice Comforter Sets, Tools, Patio Chairs, Area Rug and MORE.   BAKE SALE too!
16 321 S. 5th   Street 8:00a- 5:00p 8:00a- 1:00p STRAHM – Multi-Family Sale – Infant – Adult Clothing, Baby Gear (stroller, etc), Kitchen Items, Furniture, Curriculum/Teacher Resources, Games/Toys, Pulled Pork Lunch To Go
17 1010     Timberlane Dr 7:00a- ?? 7:00a- Noon RUSSELL – Antique Sewing Machine,   Seasonal Decorations, Air Conditioner, LOTS of Miscellaneous
18 115 W. 1st       FAIRVIEW-US36 8:00a- 5:00p 7:00a-   1:00p KRUSE/PLOEGER – (East end Fairview on US36) HUGE SALE: Strollers, Toys, Outdoor Playset, Kitchen Items, Clothes: Girls 3T-Womens-Mens, Ammo Box, DVDs, Mini-Fridge, SpringHorse, Premier Jewelry, and MUCH MORE
19 301             Harrison 7:00a- 3:00p X DRAHOTA – New Baby Crib, Pack ‘n Play, Toys, Boys 2T-3T, Girls 5T-8, Womens Small Clothing, Lamps, Heaters, Large Bar Stools, Junior Golf Clubs, Misc.
20 219 S. 12th Street 9:00a- 2:00p 9:00a- 2:00p ZUBLER – MOVING SALE – Mazda Miata Classic,   Oak Dining Chairs, Table, Gun Rack, Medical, Household, Sports, Books, Lawn, Dishes. Homemade Asian Food
21 402 S. 13th Street 9:00a- 4:00p 9:00a- 4:00p BROWNLEE – Range, Microwave/Stand, Kitchen, Small Appliances, Dishes, Storage Containers, Baking Dishes, Pots, Bedding, Home Décor, Bookshelves, File Cabinet, Desk, Craft Items, Sport Items, Livestock Blower/Dryer, Clothes Wmn 12-16/Mens L-XL
22 115 S. 16th Street 8:00a- 6:00p 8:00a- Noon MURCHISON – Converse Shoes, Name Brand Teen Clothes, Books, Toys, Scooter, Bike, Pictures, Glider Rocker, Curtains, Home Décor, Holiday Decor
23 1116 Main   Street 3:00p- 6:00p 7:00a- Noon THOMPSON – MULTI-Family – Little Bit of Everything except Clothing!   Tools, Weed Eater, Leaf Blower, Bikes, Toys, BB Pitch-Back Net, Candles, Baskets, Knick-Knacks, Too Much to List! Stop and See Us!   Items marked down after 10a Saturday morn.
24 806               Paramount 8:00a- 5:00p 8:00a-   Noon MARS – Small Computer Desk, Model Cars in Box, Small Table w/Chairs, Linen Cabinet, House Décor, Choral Piano Books, Womens Sz 14-16 Clothes, Baby Items, and MUCH MORE.
25 350             Parkview Dr 2:00p- 6:00p 9:00a- 2:00p DIENSTBIER – Furniture, Dishes, Cookware, Décor, Small Appliances, MISC.   Some Vintage, NO Children’s items.
26 1502         Timberlane Ct. 8:00a- 5:00p 8:00a- Noon PALMER – Papasan Chair w/Ottoman, Older Veteran & Some Hall of Fame Player Sports Cards (Football, Baseball, Basketball)     Sports Equipment, Toys, Mens Adult Clothing, Some Infant Clothes, One Table 25 -cent Items.   LOTS of MISC
27 1022     Harrison 9:00a-4:00p 9:00a-4:00p MERCHEN:   Tables (8), Bureaus, China Cabinets, Corner Entertainment Center, Formal Dining Set, Octagonal Glass Top Table, Coffee Table and 2 End Tables
28 2338             184th Road 7:00a-6:00p 7:00a-6:00p MCCLAIN: (1/2m west of Hospital, on south side behind pond) Antiques-Rocker, Buffet, Wall Phone; Dishes, Many kitchen Items, Toys, Tables & Chairs, Chest Freezers, Queen Mattress/Boxsprings/Frame, Windows, Wing Chairs, TV & cart
29 316 Cedar 5:00p-8:00p 7:00a-1:00p GONZALEZ: Pushmowers, Chainsaws, Hand tools, Collectibles, Antiques, Canning Jars and Vintage Items
30 2418         Timberlane Ter. 1:00p-6:00p 8:00a-Noon TEETER: Antique Fireplace, Dresser w/Mirror & Matching Chest of Drawers, Desk, Oak Library Table, Leather Sofa, Loveseat & Recliner, Round Table, China Cabinet, Household Items, Clothing
31 815         Paramount 10:00a- 4:00p 7:30a- 2:00p MENOLD/BEYER: Multi-Family – Boys clothes 8-12, Girls Clothes 6-8, Teen Girls Clothes, Household and Toys.
32 714 Virginia       (in alley) 8:00a-5:00p 8:00a-10:00a ABERLE/PYLE/GARBER – MULTI-FAMILY – Couch, Newborn-6yr Clothing, Men’s & Women’s Clothing, Toys, Books, Movies, Household Items, Chair Massager, Rabbit Cage, New Handmade Hair Bows and Home Decor
33 1514             Roosevelt Noon-6:00p 8:00a-Noon REBANT: LARGE MULTI-FAMILY – Furniture, Home decor, Kitchenware, Men’s and Women’s Clothing   in Many Sizes. You don’t want to miss this one!!
34 610             Oregon Noon- 5:00p 8:00a-Noon LEUTHOLD: Dooney & Bourke Purses, Longaberger Baskets, Temptations Dishes, Furniture, Womens Clothing, Shoes, Outdoor Pillow Cushions, Dish/Bath Towels, Jewelry Armoire, Coffee / End Tables, Bread Machine, Misc.
35 322 N 13th   Street 1:00p-7:00p 7:30a-2:00p MCKENZIE: Kitchen Items, Knick -Knacks, Sz Newborn-2T Baby Clothes -Mostly Girls,   Adult clothing M – 2X, Misc.
36 760 N. 6th   Street 7:00a- 5:00p X YOUNG – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-? Yard Sale – Galvanized Tubs, Art Easel, Poolside Chair, Lamps, Baby Stroller &Swing, Hamper, Rugs, Wood Chest, Mirror, Puzzles, Child’s Rocker, Toys, Home Décor, and other TREASURES
37 612 N. 6th     Street 7:00a- 7:00p 7:00a-     ?? WITTMER/KREBS- OPEN THURSDAY 5p- 8p   MULTI-Family – Tons of Household items, Outdoor Tables,Clay Pots/Saucers, Baby Items, 2 Strollers, Bumbo, Toys, Desks, New Vacuum, Furniture, Dishes,   Lemonade Stand w/ TREATS
38 921 S. Old         75 Hwy 8:00a- 5:30p 8:00a- Noon LEHMAN/TENNAL – DVDs, Purses – Vera Bradley, etc. Shoes, Fiesta Cups/Saucers, Misc Dishes, Kitchen Items, Electric Stove, Jewelry, Baby Bed Mattress, Vintage Items, Longaberger, Toys, Lots of MISC.
39 204               Virginia 8:00a- 5:00p 8:00a- 2:00p ORTON/HOPP – Lots of Baby/Toddler Clothes & Toys,   Teenage/Young Adult Clothes, Large Bookcases, Headboard, Bed Frame, Kitchen Table & LOTS MORE
40 212 S. 6th     Street 7:30a-5:30p 7:30a- Noon BROCKHOFF: MULTI-FAMILY Wooden Cradle, Canvas Bag Stool, Atomic Clock w/Thermometer, 5″ b&w TV, Christmas Wreaths & Decorations, VHS-Old Movies, Misc. Beer Mugs, Men’s & Women’s Clothes, Misc. 2-XL Twin size box springs, standup piano keyboard
