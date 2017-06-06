2017 Sabetha Citywide Garage Sales Listings & Map

|#
|2017 Sabetha CityWide Garage Sale Descriptions
|1
|308 S. 5th Street
|7:30a- 7:30p
|7:30a- 4:30p
|RODECAP: OPEN THURSDAY 7:30a-7:30p. BIG SALE of Kids Clothes and Toys, Bikes, Pack & Plays, Kitchen Items and Lots of Other Things. BIGGEST Sale EVER!! Drinks and Food for Sale Too
|2
|303 Oregon
|7:30a-5:00p
|7:30a- ??
|SAUER/STRAHM: OPEN THURSDAY 7:30a-5p SaladMaster, Duck Decoys, Purses, Toys, Sterling Jewelry, Furniture, Collectibles, 16″Bride Dolls,DVD-Kids/Up,Matchbox, Tools/Fishing,Tupperware,Cookbooks,Kitchen,Westerns,Bedding,ScoutingPcs,Glass
|3
|420 Harrison
|7:00a- 5:00p
|7:30a- Noon
|ASHCRAFT/STRAHM – Nice Riding Toys, Baby Bed, Boys Clothes 12Mo-5T, FORD Car Parts, New Electric Dog Fence, Curio Cabinets, Patio Chairs, Nintendo w/Games, Small Appliances, Miscellaneous.
|4
|615 Lakeview Dr
|8:00a- 6:00p
|8:00a- 10:00a
|BUSCH – OPEN THURSDAY, Noon – 6pm COLLECTIBLES, Painted Furniture, Dishes, Some Small Antiques, Miscellaneous
|5
|903 S. 14th Street
|7:00a- 6:00p
|8:00a – 2:00p
|KAEB-HERTZEL-FREDERICK-DAVIS – HUGE Multi-Family Sale! Infant/Toddler Toys, Clothing-Newborn-5T, Household Appliances, Furniture, Décor, Books and MUCH MORE! All-Beef Hotdogs, Chips and Lemonade for Lunch!
|6
|1541 Virginia
|7:00a- 5:30p
|7:00a- 2:00p
|EMERT: OPEN Thursday 7a – ?? HUGE SALE -Pack n Play, Ducks Unlimited Sidewalk Car, Antique Garden Plow, Bedframes, Linens, Small Appliances and Household, Imperial Gold China, Rada Knives.
|7
|320 Main
|9:00a- ??
|9:00a- ??
|BAUMGARTNER – OPEN THURSDAY 4p-7p House, Yard, Tools, Pick-up Tool Box, Bench Drill Press, Love Seat, Christmas Items, Miscellaneous
|8
|118 Ohio
|7:00a- 5:00p
|7:00a- ??
|FLETCHALL – A Little Bit of EVERYTHING! Furniture, Tools, Camping, Household, LPs, Antiques, Collectibles.
|9
|1514 Timberlane Dr
|7:00a- 7:00p
|7:00a- 2:00p
|DORNES – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-7p MULTI-Family: Girls NB-6, Boys NB-8, Womens Sm -2XL, Mens Lg -2XL, Glass TV Stand, Guitar DJ Hero, xBox Games, Crib Mattess, Art Bag, Umbrella Stroller, Toys, Misc
|10
|1024 S. 12th Street
|7:00a- ??
|7:00a- ??
|KEIM/WEDEL – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-?? – 18-Speed Schwinn Bike, 1950s Red Chevy Steering Wheel, Vintage 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Flea Market Items, Baby & Toddler Boy Clothes & Shoes, Toys, Crib Sets, Adult Clothes.
|11
|204 N. 9th Street
|7:30a- 5:00p
|8:00a- Noon
|AG PARTNERS COOP – Office Desk, Chairs, Conference Table, Shelves, Office work station, Paint, Storage Cabinets, Misc Scrap Metal, Misc Wiring.
|12
|627 So. Washington
|8:00a- 6:00p
|8:00a- 2:00p
|KRAMER – Multi-Family – Clothing Baby to Adult Sizes., Pictures, Purses, Toys, Flower Bouquets, Bakeware, Baby Items, Bike Helmet, Knee Pads, Wooden Chaise Lounges, Lots of Miscellaneous.
|13
|703 Dakota
|7:00a- 4:00p
|7:00a- Noon
|KYLE – (In Back Garage) May? Open THURSDAY so Drive By! MOVING SALE – Antique Ornate Organ, Antique Dishes, Small Furniture, Desk, Misc Household Items, King Size Sheets & Bedspread, You Make Me an OFFER!
|14
|502 Harrison
|8:30a- 6:00p
|7:30a- 11:00p
|STRAHM Family – Kitchen, Household, Decorating, Toys, Girls/Boys Clothing Toddler thru 5T & Adults, Small Furniture, Barn Door, Fishing Items, LOTS of miscellaneous.
|15
|713 Thunderbird Ln
|7:00a- 6:00p
|7:30a- Noon
|HARTTER – Multi-Family (From N.14th, Go West on Centennial) Nice Adult & Childrens Clothes, Toys, Puzzles, Wall Décor, Tupperware, Two Nice Comforter Sets, Tools, Patio Chairs, Area Rug and MORE. BAKE SALE too!
|16
|321 S. 5th Street
|8:00a- 5:00p
|8:00a- 1:00p
|STRAHM – Multi-Family Sale – Infant – Adult Clothing, Baby Gear (stroller, etc), Kitchen Items, Furniture, Curriculum/Teacher Resources, Games/Toys, Pulled Pork Lunch To Go
|17
|1010 Timberlane Dr
|7:00a- ??
|7:00a- Noon
|RUSSELL – Antique Sewing Machine, Seasonal Decorations, Air Conditioner, LOTS of Miscellaneous
|18
|115 W. 1st FAIRVIEW-US36
|8:00a- 5:00p
|7:00a- 1:00p
|KRUSE/PLOEGER – (East end Fairview on US36) HUGE SALE: Strollers, Toys, Outdoor Playset, Kitchen Items, Clothes: Girls 3T-Womens-Mens, Ammo Box, DVDs, Mini-Fridge, SpringHorse, Premier Jewelry, and MUCH MORE
|19
|301 Harrison
|7:00a- 3:00p
|X
|DRAHOTA – New Baby Crib, Pack ‘n Play, Toys, Boys 2T-3T, Girls 5T-8, Womens Small Clothing, Lamps, Heaters, Large Bar Stools, Junior Golf Clubs, Misc.
|20
|219 S. 12th Street
|9:00a- 2:00p
|9:00a- 2:00p
|ZUBLER – MOVING SALE – Mazda Miata Classic, Oak Dining Chairs, Table, Gun Rack, Medical, Household, Sports, Books, Lawn, Dishes. Homemade Asian Food
|21
|402 S. 13th Street
|9:00a- 4:00p
|9:00a- 4:00p
|BROWNLEE – Range, Microwave/Stand, Kitchen, Small Appliances, Dishes, Storage Containers, Baking Dishes, Pots, Bedding, Home Décor, Bookshelves, File Cabinet, Desk, Craft Items, Sport Items, Livestock Blower/Dryer, Clothes Wmn 12-16/Mens L-XL
|22
|115 S. 16th Street
|8:00a- 6:00p
|8:00a- Noon
|MURCHISON – Converse Shoes, Name Brand Teen Clothes, Books, Toys, Scooter, Bike, Pictures, Glider Rocker, Curtains, Home Décor, Holiday Decor
|23
|1116 Main Street
|3:00p- 6:00p
|7:00a- Noon
|THOMPSON – MULTI-Family – Little Bit of Everything except Clothing! Tools, Weed Eater, Leaf Blower, Bikes, Toys, BB Pitch-Back Net, Candles, Baskets, Knick-Knacks, Too Much to List! Stop and See Us! Items marked down after 10a Saturday morn.
|24
|806 Paramount
|8:00a- 5:00p
|8:00a- Noon
|MARS – Small Computer Desk, Model Cars in Box, Small Table w/Chairs, Linen Cabinet, House Décor, Choral Piano Books, Womens Sz 14-16 Clothes, Baby Items, and MUCH MORE.
|25
|350 Parkview Dr
|2:00p- 6:00p
|9:00a- 2:00p
|DIENSTBIER – Furniture, Dishes, Cookware, Décor, Small Appliances, MISC. Some Vintage, NO Children’s items.
|26
|1502 Timberlane Ct.
|8:00a- 5:00p
|8:00a- Noon
|PALMER – Papasan Chair w/Ottoman, Older Veteran & Some Hall of Fame Player Sports Cards (Football, Baseball, Basketball) Sports Equipment, Toys, Mens Adult Clothing, Some Infant Clothes, One Table 25 -cent Items. LOTS of MISC
|27
|1022 Harrison
|9:00a-4:00p
|9:00a-4:00p
|MERCHEN: Tables (8), Bureaus, China Cabinets, Corner Entertainment Center, Formal Dining Set, Octagonal Glass Top Table, Coffee Table and 2 End Tables
|28
|2338 184th Road
|7:00a-6:00p
|7:00a-6:00p
|MCCLAIN: (1/2m west of Hospital, on south side behind pond) Antiques-Rocker, Buffet, Wall Phone; Dishes, Many kitchen Items, Toys, Tables & Chairs, Chest Freezers, Queen Mattress/Boxsprings/Frame, Windows, Wing Chairs, TV & cart
|29
|316 Cedar
|5:00p-8:00p
|7:00a-1:00p
|GONZALEZ: Pushmowers, Chainsaws, Hand tools, Collectibles, Antiques, Canning Jars and Vintage Items
|30
|2418 Timberlane Ter.
|1:00p-6:00p
|8:00a-Noon
|TEETER: Antique Fireplace, Dresser w/Mirror & Matching Chest of Drawers, Desk, Oak Library Table, Leather Sofa, Loveseat & Recliner, Round Table, China Cabinet, Household Items, Clothing
|31
|815 Paramount
|10:00a- 4:00p
|7:30a- 2:00p
|MENOLD/BEYER: Multi-Family – Boys clothes 8-12, Girls Clothes 6-8, Teen Girls Clothes, Household and Toys.
|32
|714 Virginia (in alley)
|8:00a-5:00p
|8:00a-10:00a
|ABERLE/PYLE/GARBER – MULTI-FAMILY – Couch, Newborn-6yr Clothing, Men’s & Women’s Clothing, Toys, Books, Movies, Household Items, Chair Massager, Rabbit Cage, New Handmade Hair Bows and Home Decor
|33
|1514 Roosevelt
|Noon-6:00p
|8:00a-Noon
|REBANT: LARGE MULTI-FAMILY – Furniture, Home decor, Kitchenware, Men’s and Women’s Clothing in Many Sizes. You don’t want to miss this one!!
|34
|610 Oregon
|Noon- 5:00p
|8:00a-Noon
|LEUTHOLD: Dooney & Bourke Purses, Longaberger Baskets, Temptations Dishes, Furniture, Womens Clothing, Shoes, Outdoor Pillow Cushions, Dish/Bath Towels, Jewelry Armoire, Coffee / End Tables, Bread Machine, Misc.
|35
|322 N 13th Street
|1:00p-7:00p
|7:30a-2:00p
|MCKENZIE: Kitchen Items, Knick -Knacks, Sz Newborn-2T Baby Clothes -Mostly Girls, Adult clothing M – 2X, Misc.
|36
|760 N. 6th Street
|7:00a- 5:00p
|X
|YOUNG – OPEN THURSDAY 7a-? Yard Sale – Galvanized Tubs, Art Easel, Poolside Chair, Lamps, Baby Stroller &Swing, Hamper, Rugs, Wood Chest, Mirror, Puzzles, Child’s Rocker, Toys, Home Décor, and other TREASURES
|37
|612 N. 6th Street
|7:00a- 7:00p
|7:00a- ??
|WITTMER/KREBS- OPEN THURSDAY 5p- 8p MULTI-Family – Tons of Household items, Outdoor Tables,Clay Pots/Saucers, Baby Items, 2 Strollers, Bumbo, Toys, Desks, New Vacuum, Furniture, Dishes, Lemonade Stand w/ TREATS
|38
|921 S. Old 75 Hwy
|8:00a- 5:30p
|8:00a- Noon
|LEHMAN/TENNAL – DVDs, Purses – Vera Bradley, etc. Shoes, Fiesta Cups/Saucers, Misc Dishes, Kitchen Items, Electric Stove, Jewelry, Baby Bed Mattress, Vintage Items, Longaberger, Toys, Lots of MISC.
|39
|204 Virginia
|8:00a- 5:00p
|8:00a- 2:00p
|ORTON/HOPP – Lots of Baby/Toddler Clothes & Toys, Teenage/Young Adult Clothes, Large Bookcases, Headboard, Bed Frame, Kitchen Table & LOTS MORE
|40
|212 S. 6th Street
|7:30a-5:30p
|7:30a- Noon
|BROCKHOFF: MULTI-FAMILY Wooden Cradle, Canvas Bag Stool, Atomic Clock w/Thermometer, 5″ b&w TV, Christmas Wreaths & Decorations, VHS-Old Movies, Misc. Beer Mugs, Men’s & Women’s Clothes, Misc. 2-XL Twin size box springs, standup piano keyboard
