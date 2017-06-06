Editorial: We have a lot to do!

Summer is a time for fun in the sun, ice cream and water! The season of summer is in full swing – the ball fields are busy with games and practices nearly every night of the week.

Surely you are not already feeling a case of the summertime blues, right? If you feel boredom creeping in, take a step back and think about what Sabetha has to offer you for entertainment.

Water, water everywhere. Water fun is always on the bucket lists for summer. Sabethans can beat the heat with two great new water parks available to enjoy.

The Kiwanis Family Splash Park, which opened May 21, includes spray features on a cement pad. Hours of water fun can be enjoyed daily at the Splash Park. If you have already been to the Splash Park, you are probably aware that the cement pad was a bit slick once wet. The City of Sabetha is taking steps to correct this issue. The Splash Park is currently closed and will be for approximately seven to 10 days, while the pad is resurfaced.

The Sabetha Aquatic Center, which opened May 27, is in its first year of operation and seeing an average of 300 visitors per day, which is 10 times more than last year! Are you one of the 300 every day who is enjoying the exciting water features? From the colorful wet bubble and the lazy river to the water slides and youth features, there is plenty of fun for everyone at the Aquatic Center.

For those who enjoy camping, boating, fishing and water skiing, these activities can all be enjoyed at the Sabetha City Lake and Pony Creek Lake.

Sycamore Springs Resort is just a short drive north of Sabetha and offers roller skating, miniature golf and camping.

When you grow tired of water fun, you can take a trip out to Somerset Park. A full schedule of baseball is slated for the months of June and July. The Sabetha Lobos are back in town and kicked off their season last week. Check out this week’s Meet the Lobos section on Page 8A. A complete schedule of the Lobos games also is available. If you are looking for more baseball at Somerset, you can probably catch a Sabetha Raptors Legion baseball game some evening, too.

The Mary Cotton Public Library is hosting its summer reading program, “Build a Better World, Read!” Youth can sign up at MCPL and receive a themed book bag and bookmark. Pizza Hut has partnered with the library to offer a personal pan pizza when reading goals are reached. Throughout the month of June, events for the summer reading program include story times on Mondays, Picnic in the Park on Wednesdays with local entertainment, and craft time on Thursdays.

So, if you were thinking you were bored, think again! There is a lot to do in Sabetha! Happy Summer!