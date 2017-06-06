Minister Speaks: Value of Youth

The forgotten shepherd boy whose scrawny frame couldn’t fill the armor grabbed five smooth stones and with a simple sling defeated the giant and did what others were unwilling and unable to do.

The story of David and Goliath has grabbed our attention for generations. One thing that has always stuck out to me was the fact that David was so unlikely. He was undersized, unproven and he was young.

I have had the privilege to work with the youth of Sabetha with NorthRidge Church since 2010. We also run the youth facility located downtown that we call The Building.

Time continues to move on. Students that I knew as middle schoolers are now graduating high school. Many students that I knew as high schoolers are done with college and have entered the work force, or their mothers’ basements. It is fun to watch young people mature into young adults.

About this time of the year, we get a influx of new middle school students at The Building. It is exciting to see new faces come bouncing through the door. In case you have never spent much time with this age bracket, let me help. Middle schoolers are an eclectic bunch of miniature people — full of spunk, energy, ideas and limited appreciation for long winded sermons, sitting still, or deodorant.

Soon enough, these middle schoolers will be high school students and they will trade their middle school awkwardness for drivers’ licenses and prom dates.

As I work with the students of Sabetha, I think back to the story of David and Goliath — how one young man greatly impacted the people around him. His impact could be felt for generations.

As I have the privilege to meet with young people, I’m encouraged by their ambition and ideas, and their ability to dream big dreams. As I read the Bible I am reminded that there isn’t a minimum age for God to work in someone’s life. And I rejoice that there isn’t an age minimum for God to use someone in mighty ways.

I think we will be well served as a community when we view our young people with high expectations. Expect good things from them. Hold them to high standards. I pray that we are a community that helps our youth be people who love Christ, serve God and become great assets to our community.

I encourage you to get involved in the life of a young person. Intergenerational relationship can have immense value for the students and often for the adults as well. Intentional relationships with people of a younger age bracket requires time and energy, and can be frustrating at times. I will continue to pray that our students see their worth and value. Like David, I pray that they understand that God can use them in mighty ways even today.

Never underestimate the value of our youth.