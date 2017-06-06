Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Baseball
Baseball The inaugural season of the Sabetha High School Baseball team wrapped up on Tuesday, May 18. The Bluejays made it to the second round of Regionals, where they lost to MH-MA 5-1. They finished the season with a 13-7 record. The team tallied 201 runs, 199 hits and 176 RBIs.
Blake Frey – Junior
1st Team All State, 1st Team Big 7 All League Outfielder
Blake tallied 71 at bats, 31 runs, 34 hits and 25 RBIs, while only striking out 10 times.
Brayden Becker – Junior
1st Team Big 7 All League Utility Player
Brayden tallied 60 at bats, 24 runs, 24 hits and 25 RBIs, while only striking out 17 times.
Seth Burdick – Junior
Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Infielder
Seth tallied 66 at bats, 15 runs, 22 hits and 24 RBIs, while only striking out 10 times.
Brandon Brownlee – Junior
Big 7 All-League Honorable Mention Catcher
Brandon tallied 66 at bats, six runs, 25 hits and 19 RBIs, while only striking out 14 times.
Joe Gruber – Sophomore
1st Team Big 7 All League Infielder, Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Pitcher
Joe tallied 65 at bats, 23 runs, 23 hits and 23 RBIs, while only striking out 17 times.
