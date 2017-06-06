breaking news New

Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Baseball

Baseball The inaugural season of the Sabetha High School Baseball team wrapped up on Tuesday, May 18. The Bluejays made it to the second round of Regionals, where they lost to MH-MA 5-1. They finished the season with a 13-7 record. The team tallied 201 runs, 199 hits and 176 RBIs.

Blake Frey

Blake Frey – Junior

1st Team All State, 1st Team Big 7 All League Outfielder

Blake tallied 71 at bats, 31 runs, 34 hits and 25 RBIs, while only striking out 10 times.

 

 

 

 

Brayden Becker

Brayden Becker – Junior

1st Team Big 7 All League Utility Player

Brayden tallied 60 at bats, 24 runs, 24 hits and 25 RBIs, while only striking out 17 times.

 

 

 

 

Seth Burdick

Seth Burdick – Junior

Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Infielder

Seth tallied 66 at bats, 15 runs, 22 hits and 24 RBIs, while only striking out 10 times.

 

 

 

 

Brandon Brownlee

Brandon Brownlee – Junior

Big 7 All-League Honorable Mention Catcher

Brandon tallied 66 at bats, six runs, 25 hits and 19 RBIs, while only striking out 14 times.

 

 

 

 

Joe Gruber

Joe Gruber – Sophomore

1st Team Big 7 All League Infielder, Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Pitcher

Joe tallied 65 at bats, 23 runs, 23 hits and 23 RBIs, while only striking out 17 times.

 

 

 

 

