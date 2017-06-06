breaking news New

Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Golf

The Sabetha High School Bluejay Golf team placed first or second overall at all of their meets. In the post season, the golf team placed first in the Big 7 League, first at Regionals and fourth at the State Championships.

Brendan Rokey

Brendan Rokey – Senior

Award – Big 7 All League

His best score was 83 at Nemaha Central.

 

 

 

 

Reese Lierz

Reese Lierz – Senior

Award – Big 7 All League HM

Reese’s best score was 82 at Wamego.

 

 

 

 

Garrett Scott

Garrett Scott – Junior

Awards – Big 7 All League, All State HM

Garrett’s best score was at Rossville when he shot a 72, where he also placed first overall. He also placed 11th at the State Championship.

 

 

 

 

Jesse Burger

Jesse Burger – Sophomore

Awards – Big 7 All League, All State

Jesse placed within the top seven at each meet with three first places. His best score was 70 at Nemaha Central. Jesse also placed seventh at the State Championship.

 

 

 

 

David Pierson

David Pierson – Freshman

Awards – Big 7 All League, All State HM

David’s best score was at the Big 7 League meet when he shot a 78. He also tallied one first place finish. David also placed 13th at the State Championship.

 

 

 

 

The Sabetha Herald1708 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password