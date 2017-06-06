Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Golf
The Sabetha High School Bluejay Golf team placed first or second overall at all of their meets. In the post season, the golf team placed first in the Big 7 League, first at Regionals and fourth at the State Championships.
Brendan Rokey – Senior
Award – Big 7 All League
His best score was 83 at Nemaha Central.
Reese Lierz – Senior
Award – Big 7 All League HM
Reese’s best score was 82 at Wamego.
Garrett Scott – Junior
Awards – Big 7 All League, All State HM
Garrett’s best score was at Rossville when he shot a 72, where he also placed first overall. He also placed 11th at the State Championship.
Jesse Burger – Sophomore
Awards – Big 7 All League, All State
Jesse placed within the top seven at each meet with three first places. His best score was 70 at Nemaha Central. Jesse also placed seventh at the State Championship.
David Pierson – Freshman
Awards – Big 7 All League, All State HM
David’s best score was at the Big 7 League meet when he shot a 78. He also tallied one first place finish. David also placed 13th at the State Championship.
