Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Track & Field

The Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams concluded the season at the State Track and Field Championships held May 26 and 27. The Jays medaled in six events at state, including one silver medalist. In the 10 meets (including state) the Jays competed in this season, the boys’ team placed first in three meets and second in four meets. The girls’ team placed first in three meets and second in two meets.

Keegan Cox

Keegan Cox – Senior

All State Honorable Mention (HM) 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League HM 3200 meter run

Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State

Best 3200 meter – 10:23.94 at Regionals

State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay

 

Christian Meyer

Christian Meyer – Senior

All State HM Pole Vault, Big 7 All League HM Pole Vault

Best Pole Vault – 13 feet at Nemaha Central

State – tied for seventh at in Pole Vault

 

 

Eric Renyer

Eric Renyer – Senior

All State Shot Put, All State HM Discus, Big 7 All League Shot Put, Big 7 All League Discus

Best Shot Put – 52 feet, 1 inch at N.C.

Best Discus – 148 feet at League

State – Second in Shot, seventh in Discus

 

Hannah Enneking

Hannah Enneking – Junior

Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay

Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals

 

 

 

Braeden Cox

Braeden Cox – Sophomore

All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay

Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State

State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay

 

 

Mason Engelken

Mason Engelken – Sophomore

All State HM 110 Meter Hurdles

Best 110 meter hurdles – :15.74 at Hiawatha

State – Sixth in 110 meter hurdles

 

 

Henry Glynn

Henry Glynn – Sophomore

All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay

Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State

State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay

 

 

Abby Hinton

Abby Hinton – Sophomore

Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay

Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals

 

 

 

Hunter Lowdermilk

Hunter Lowdermilk – Sophomore

Big 7 All League HM 400 meter dash, Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay

Best 400 meter – 1:02.51 at Regionals

Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals

 

 

 

Megan Meyer

Megan Meyer – Sophomore

All State HM High Jump, Big 7 All League HM High Jump

Best High Jump – 5 feet, 2 inches at League and State

State – Tied for fourth in High Jump

 

 

Skylar McAfee

Skylar McAfee – Sophomore

Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay

Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals

 

 

 

Micah Romines

Micah Romines – Freshman

All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 meter relay

Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State

State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay

 

 

Mariah Russell

Mariah Russell – Freshman

Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay

Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals

 

 

 

Kinley Schuette

Kinley Schuette – Freshman

Big 7 All League HM 300 Meter hurdles, Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay

Best 300 meter hurdles – :50.62 at Regionals

Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals

 

 

Morgan Schuette

Morgan Schuette -Freshman

Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay, Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay

Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals

Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals

 

 

 

 

 

