Post-Season Honors: Sabetha High School Track & Field
The Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams concluded the season at the State Track and Field Championships held May 26 and 27. The Jays medaled in six events at state, including one silver medalist. In the 10 meets (including state) the Jays competed in this season, the boys’ team placed first in three meets and second in four meets. The girls’ team placed first in three meets and second in two meets.
Keegan Cox – Senior
All State Honorable Mention (HM) 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League HM 3200 meter run
Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State
Best 3200 meter – 10:23.94 at Regionals
State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay
Christian Meyer – Senior
All State HM Pole Vault, Big 7 All League HM Pole Vault
Best Pole Vault – 13 feet at Nemaha Central
State – tied for seventh at in Pole Vault
Eric Renyer – Senior
All State Shot Put, All State HM Discus, Big 7 All League Shot Put, Big 7 All League Discus
Best Shot Put – 52 feet, 1 inch at N.C.
Best Discus – 148 feet at League
State – Second in Shot, seventh in Discus
Hannah Enneking – Junior
Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay
Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals
Braeden Cox – Sophomore
All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay
Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State
State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay
Mason Engelken – Sophomore
All State HM 110 Meter Hurdles
Best 110 meter hurdles – :15.74 at Hiawatha
State – Sixth in 110 meter hurdles
Henry Glynn – Sophomore
All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 Relay
Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State
State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay
Abby Hinton – Sophomore
Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay
Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals
Hunter Lowdermilk – Sophomore
Big 7 All League HM 400 meter dash, Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay
Best 400 meter – 1:02.51 at Regionals
Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals
Megan Meyer – Sophomore
All State HM High Jump, Big 7 All League HM High Jump
Best High Jump – 5 feet, 2 inches at League and State
State – Tied for fourth in High Jump
Skylar McAfee – Sophomore
Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay
Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals
Micah Romines – Freshman
All State HM 4×800 Relay, Big 7 All League 4×800 meter relay
Best 4×800 Relay – 8:36.02 at State
State – Fourth in 4×800 Relay
Mariah Russell – Freshman
Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay
Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals
Kinley Schuette – Freshman
Big 7 All League HM 300 Meter hurdles, Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay
Best 300 meter hurdles – :50.62 at Regionals
Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals
Morgan Schuette -Freshman
Big 7 All League HM 4×100 Relay, Big 7 All League HM 4×400 Relay
Best 4×400 Relay – 4:18.91 at Regionals
Best 4×100 Relay – :52.43 at Regionals
