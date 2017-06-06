breaking news New

Post-Season Sports Honors: Sabetha High School Softball

The inaugural season of the Sabetha High School Softball team wrapped up on Monday, May 15. The Bluejays fell to Nemaha Central in the first round of Regionals by a score of 9-3. They finished the season with a 5-16 record. The team tallied 101 runs, 140 hits and 88 RBIs.

Karlie Spielman

 

Karlie Spielman – Senior

Awards: Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Infielder

Karlie tallied 59 at bats, 23 runs, 27 hits and 18 RBIs, while only striking out six times.

 

