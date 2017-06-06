Post-Season Sports Honors: Sabetha High School Softball
The inaugural season of the Sabetha High School Softball team wrapped up on Monday, May 15. The Bluejays fell to Nemaha Central in the first round of Regionals by a score of 9-3. They finished the season with a 5-16 record. The team tallied 101 runs, 140 hits and 88 RBIs.
Karlie Spielman – Senior
Awards: Big 7 All League Honorable Mention Infielder
Karlie tallied 59 at bats, 23 runs, 27 hits and 18 RBIs, while only striking out six times.
