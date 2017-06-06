Sabetha softball sweeps Hiawatha

Sabetha’s NEK Softball team completed the sweep of Hiawatha on Friday, June 2.

Sabetha defeated Hiawatha 17-9 in the first game and 23-4 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Sabetha started off strong, scoring seven runs in the top of the first, but Hiawatha answered with seven in the bottom of the inning, evening the score.

However, Hiawatha only scored one run each in the second and third innings. Sabetha, meanwhile, scored four in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth.

Lexie Phillips earned the win for Sabetha, allowing nine runs on 16 walks and one hit, striking out two, in 2-1/3 innings.

Brooklyn Bauman led her team offensively, scoring two runs and four RBIs.

In the late game, Sabetha dominated Hiawatha by a score of 23-4.

Sabetha took the lead in the first inning and never let it go, easily securing the win over Hiawatha.

Rachel Kramer earned the win for Sabetha, pitching 1-2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks, striking out two. Hillary Krebs pitched one inning for Sabetha, striking out two.

Trista Argabright led the offense for Sabetha, scoring a home run in the first inning, and tallying three more runs and six RBIs.

6. 2.2017 Hiawatha PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO Brooklyn Bauman 4 2 4 4 0 0 Trista Argabright 3 2 3 4 0 0 Maggi Hughes 3 2 2 3 0 0 Hillary Krebs 3 2 2 0 0 0 Lexie Phillips 2 1 0 0 1 2 Emily Poe 3 1 2 2 0 0 Payton Michael 3 2 2 1 0 1 Grace Enneking Hannah Enneking 3 2 3 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 3 2 2 1 0 0 Sofia Kuenzi Rachel Kramer 2 1 0 0 1 2 Erin Howard Sabetha 7 | 4 | 5 | 1 | X | X | X | 17-20-0 Hiawatha 7 | 1 | 1 | X | X | X | X | 9-1-0