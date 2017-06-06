Slate set for local election

For the open Sabetha City Commission positions, both incumbents re-filed — Doug Clark for mayor, and Maridel Wittmer for Commissioner of Finance.

For the open USD No. 113 Board of Education positions, only one new name is in the mix — Ann Shaughnessy of Axtell for Position 6, currently held by Kent Kuckelman. Kuckelman announced earlier this year that he did not plan to run for re-election.

Both Jeff Demint in Position 2 and Ed Reznicek in Position 4 have filed to retain their board seats.

The last day to file for an open position was June 1. Anyone wishing to challenge for any open seat at this time would have to do so by write-in campaign.

Area City Elections

In the City of Bern, Dallas Wood has filed for mayor and Caleb Meyer and Scott Anson have filed for the two open council member positions.

In the City of Fairview, Charlie Brockhoff, Art Vonderschmidt and Paul Reynolds have filed for the three open council member seats.

In the City of Goff, no one filed for the open mayor seat nor the five open council member positions.

In the City of Hamlin, David Shannon has re-filed for Mayor. Filing for three out of five of the open council member positions were Kenneth Belden, Michele Belden and Michael Douglas Dyke.

In the City of Horton, Bobby Bacon has filed to challenge incumbent Wade Edwards for the Commissioner of Streets and Utilities. For the Commissioner of Finance, David Kooser has filed to challenge incumbent Kenneth Krug.

In the City of Morrill, Roger J. Price has re-filed for Mayor, while Robert Wahwasuck, Todd Gruber and Daniel Halstead have re-filed for three of the five open council member positions.

In the City of Oneida, Howard Allen filed for Mayor. For the five open council member seats, filings were made by Patrick Allen, Shawn Branson, Angelia Steiner, Kathe Vore and Carol Winkler.

In the City of Powhattan, Lyle Chadwell filed for Mayor. Filing for four of the five open council member positions were John Schuetz, Christopher Torkelson, Luke Pollock and Norwood Foster.

In the City of Seneca, Joe Mitchell has filed for Mayor, and Kathy O’Brien has filed for Treasurer. No one filed for the first ward council member position, while Alice Lackey filed for second ward and James Mitchell filed for third ward.

In the City of Robinson, Mark Lieneman has filed for Mayor, while Dorothy BeDunnah, David Taylor and Angie Muckey have filed for three of the five open council member seats.

In the City of Wetmore, Robert Carson has filed for Mayor and Jason Claycamp and Curtis Goodman have filed for two of the five open council member positions.

Area School Board Elections

For the Nemaha Central USD No. 115 Board of Education, David Clements has filed for Position 2, Joe Reitz for Position 4 and John V. Deters for Position 6.

For the Hiawatha USD No. 415 Board of Education, John D. Wright has re-filed for Position 4, Peter S. Rosa has re-filed for Position 5 and Keith Erdley has filed for Position 6. Current board member in Position 6, Denise Elffner, did not file for re-election.

For the Horton USD No. 430 Board of Education, Katelyn Ross and James Stuart have both filed for Position 4, which currently is held by Tim McClaskey who did not file for re-election. Both Jamie Bottom and Jared Wilson have filed for Position 5, currently held by Gregg Dishon who did not file for re-election. For Position 6, Jacob Bruning has filed for re-election, while Samantha McClain will challenge for the seat.

Other Elections

For the two positions of the Meadowlark Extension District No. 7 board, Mary T. “Teresa” Harris of Centralia and Marcia Bauerle of Goff have filed.

Election Change

This is the first local government election held since HB 2104 was signed into law in June 2015. This law moves all elections for office holders of local governments currently held in the spring of odd-numbered years to the fall of odd-numbered years.

Election timelines will mirror those of the general elections held in even-numbered years. Primary elections will be held the first Tuesday in August, and the general election will be held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November.

In essence, this means that the local elections that would have been held in April 2017 will now be held in November 2017. The bill specifies that those positions that would expire at any time in 2017 now expire on the second Monday in January 2018.