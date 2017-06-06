Weekend offers something for everyone

Garage Sales. Running. Baseball. Old cars. Sabetha will be abuzz with activity this weekend with the many events scheduled.

With Citywide Garage Sales kicking off Friday morning, June 9, to capping off the weekend with a Night at the Lobos event Saturday evening, June 10, there is something for all ages.

Saturday’s #TarasInMyHeart 5K and Fun Run/Walk, a Farmers Market, and the Twister’s Car Show add a little fun in between.

Citywide garage sales

Citywide Garage Sales begin Friday, June 9, though some sales will start on Thursday, June 8.

A compiled page of Citywide Garage Sales addresses, descriptions and a map can be found on Page 5B.

This information also is posted on the websites for the Chamber of Commerce and The Sabetha Herald.

5k/fun run

The first annual #TarasInMyHeart 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, with the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk to follow at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the event will be from 7 to 7:30 a.m. at Sabetha High School. Registration is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5 through 18 or $50 for a family.

The event, sponsored by the USD 113 Foundation, is being held to raise funds to help endow the Tara Ploeger Memorial Scholarship. Two $1,000 scholarships are annually awarded to SHS students. Tara was a vivacious teenage who loved her family, school and community. A memorial scholarship was created to honor Tara after she died her senior year of high school.

Sabetha Farmers Market

The Sabetha Farmers Market is held on Saturday mornings at the Mary Cotton Public Library Park. Stop by to see what home-grown or homemade goods are available.

Twister’s Car Show

The 19th annual Twister’s Car Show will kick off Saturday morning, June 10, at the Mary Cotton Public Library Park. Registration for the event is from 9 a.m. to noon. All motorized and wheeled vehicles are welcome to enter.

Judging will begin at 1 p.m. with awards to be presented at 3 p.m. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 vehicles and trophies for the Best in Class.

Youth can participate in the Hot Wheels Races from noon to 3 p.m.

Night at the lobos

Somerset Park will be the site of Saturday evening’s Meet and Greet Family Fun Night sponsored by Thrivent Financial with Steve Stoller.

The Sabetha Lobos baseball team is back in town for its second season. The Lobos game begins at 6 p.m. against Junction City.

The first 50 guests will receive a cup with free tea or lemonade refills during the game. A limited quantity of youth T-shirts are available for $10.

After the game, fans can enjoy ice cream and an opportunity to meet the players.