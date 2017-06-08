These 5 ab moves are better than crunches

Although the basic crunch is still popular, by now it’s pretty well known that this outdated exercise not the most effective way to flatten and strengthen your abs. It simply doesn’t activate your core muscles to the extent that other exercises do, it can hurt your back, and the small motion doesn’t do much by way of calorie burning.

So why are you still doing crunches?

It’s time to upgrade your default, basic crunch to a more modern, results-driven exercise.

Better Than Crunches #1: The Food

Stop eating crap.

Better Than Crunches #2: Compound Movements

​Perform compound movements. Squat, deadlift, press, row, lunge, etc…

Better Than Crunches #3: Sleep​

Better Than Crunches #4: Balance

​Reduce Stress and live a balanced life. Don’t overextend your schedule.

Better Than Crunches #5: Be Grateful

Do something considerate for another person. It can be one of the best feelings in the world.

BONUS Better Than Crunches #6: Don’t waste time with Ab exercises

While they are essential for back health, most do them thinking they will reveal their abs. The only thing that will EVER reveal anyone’s abs is 5 sets of stop eating crap.​

Sleep it off (the fat that is!)

One of the most overlooked ways to avoid belly fat is to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night. Studies continue to show that this amount of sleep is necessary in order to create the optimal hormone balance for fat loss.

When you are faced with the option of watching one more episode or getting to bed for a solid night’s sleep, consider your abs and get the sleep!