Brown County Commission 6.5.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, June 5, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

Commissioner Olsen presented Randy Ashton with a plaque for his years of service with Brown County. Ashton is retiring June 19.

Commissioners approved the proclamation of June 9 as Relay for Life Day in Brown County. Present for the proclamation were Relay for Life Event Leadership Michelle Moreno, Pam Smith and Jessie Brintnall.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 30 inmates – 21 males and nine females – currently at the Brown County Jail. Merchant also reported the Summer Lunch Program has started back up the summer.

Nicholas Isaacs, Shawn Babb and Brandon Killoren were offered the various positions open on the road and bridge crews. All three have accepted the positions.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners held a 15-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Gormley. No binding action was taken.

Minutes from the May 31 meeting were approved. The commissioners met Monday, June 12. Those minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.