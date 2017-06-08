Morrill City Council 5.15.17

Submitted by Linda Hill, City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session on Thursday, May 15, with members Miles Ploeger, Todd Gruber and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

Ashley Martinez presented the results of the violations she had written. Some progress has been made concerning removal of derelict vehicles. It was decided Martinez should talk to five more individuals about cleaning up their properties.

Ordinance No. 442 pertaining to the water rates was approved. Ordinance No. 443 amending the height of grass and tall weeds was approved.

It was decided to review for the next meeting the City of Sabetha’s ordinance concerning trash and weeds.

Wymer presented prices on lawn mowers to allow the expense to be put in the 2018 budget.

After reviewing the delinquent account list, it was decided to shut off six services if payments are not made by the May 20.