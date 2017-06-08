Nemaha County Sheriff 6.7.17

ARRESTS

Eric Ortiz, 22, of Topeka was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on June 1 on a failure to appear warrant out of Riley County. He bonded on the same day on a $750 surety bond with a next court date of June 15 at 8 a.m.

Dalton Rottinghaus, 20, of Seneca was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol on June 3 on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He bonded on the same day on a $2,500 cash bond with a next court date of July 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Ciara Vangordon, 27, of Kansas City, was arrested by the NMSO on June 5 on charges of domestic battery. She remains in custody

Robyn Hetherington, 40, of Corning was arrested by the NMSO on June 5 on charges of driving while suspended, driving without liability insurance, expired vehicle registration and a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear. She remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

On June 5, Kyle Shumaker, 21, of Wetmore was backing up on a highway bridge when he struck a bridge. He was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.