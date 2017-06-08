S-U-C-C-E-S-S – What’s the way we measure success?

When I was a high school cheerleader, we would cheer “S-U-C-C-E-S-S, that’s the way you spell success.”

That cheer still goes through my head when I write the word success. At the time, I didn’t think much about success and I am not sure I can tell you when or if I have ever given much thought to what is the correct meaning of success.

What is your definition of success? Does it have to do with a career or family? Does it conjure images of a large house or new car? Maybe it means that you have enough money saved to live comfortably in retirement. There are many meanings of success, and today I learned they may all be wrong.

The Greater Sabetha Community Foundation (GSCF) provides support to area non-profits. One non-profit that has joined us is My Sister’s House. I had the privilege of learning firsthand about this ministry from two women who are devoted and dedicated to the mission of the organization.

My Sister’s House provides an opportunity to women who have earned a place in this home so they can continue on their road to recovery. As Laurie Duran explained it, “Our discipleship home is a place Jesus can work in their lives and the women can be transformed by His power.”

The opportunity to be admitted to the home is one of the later steps in the recovery process. The steps are long and hard, and sometimes the steps the women take are not the right ones, no matter how many people have been there to mentor, guide and direct.

Cindi Baker said she is often asked, “What is your success rate?”

Her answer, “It’s 100 percent! Our goal is to build relationships with these women and teach them about Jesus and his love and forgiveness. And we get that accomplished with each one!”

We all battle with recovery issues. Many are working to recover from too much food indulgence. Some adults have internal battles from childhood trauma or unresolved relationship issues. Poor spending habits or a bad credit rating might cause a person to seek financial recovery. The women who come to My Sister’s House are in drug or alcohol recovery, and just like our “roads,” it’s a long and winding one!

My Sister’s House is holding a fundraiser on June 24. For more information on the event, visit http://www.seedsofagape.com/my-sisters-house-fund-raiser.html.

There is no cost to attend, but I would encourage you to be generous, open your heart to this important ministry that is offered in our small town. Be a part of the change that makes a difference for this successful organization that has redefined my definition of that very word.