University Honors: Kansas State University

More than 3,700 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the spring 2017 semester.
Students with at least 12 graded hours and whose grade point average for the semester is 3.75 or above receive semester honors. They also receive commendations from their deans and the honors are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following area students earned semester honors for the spring 2017 semester: from Bern, Isaac Meyer and Micah Meyer; from Fairview, Carissa Tummons; from Goff, Keri Pfrang; from Hiawatha, Emily Bauer, Garrett Binns, Danielle Burleson, Ashley Hirsch, Mariah Hisle, Alexa Keim, Branden Leupold, Lydia Lierz, Lauren Menold, Jack Nolte, Katharine Rosa, Samantha Shamburg and Bryn Swearingen; from Sabetha, Tyler Edelman, Jacob Frey, Samuel Hughes, Nolan Keim, Robert Nagely, Sarah Plum, Kelli Stallbaumer, Caleb Strahm, Joshua Strahm, Michaela Strahm, Ryan Strahm, Anna Sunderland and Cody Wilhelm; and from Wetmore, Alayna Noe and Jena Winkler.
