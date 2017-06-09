Jesus is Gone?

As the well-known song goes: “You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen….but do you know…Rudolph?” In the same way, you almost certainly know Christmas and Easter, you probably even know Pentecost and Good Friday.

All of these are greatly important festivals in the Christian Church Year. Here we celebrate the Incarnation of God in the Man Jesus, His blessed death, His three-day rest in the tomb, and His sending of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost. However, there is a little known, little celebrated festival which is equally as important as any of these. It’s the festival of the Ascension of our Lord.

Forty days after our Lord was raised in His body from the dead, He then ascended bodily into heaven (Acts 1:9). But why does this matter? Jesus went into heaven. He’s left us the bible, so we can talk about Him, we can pray to Him, and in ascending Jesus has sent us the Holy Spirit to guide us into all truth (John 16:13). But He’s gone right? Coming again, to be sure, on the Last Day to judge the living and the dead, but for now, He’s gone……right?

Well, that’s not the picture we get in the scriptures. Jesus tells us immediately before He ascends that “I am with you always, even unto the end of the age” (Matt. 28:20). And because Jesus is both true God, begotten of the father before all worlds, and true man, born of the virgin Mary, He is with us always, according to both his divinity and humanity.

And that’s an awesome thing. This is how St. Paul describes the Ascension, where he says that when Jesus ascends He does so “in order to fill all things” (Eph. 4:10). So Jesus is present everywhere, not only as God, but also as man. Not only as our Creator, but also as our Redeemer.

But even more incredible than this, Jesus is before the throne of God, not just in His divine nature, but also according to His human nature. And He is there on your behalf.

He’s there, ascended, as your Great High Priest (Heb. 4:14), as One who is able to sympathize with every weakness you have, as He has experienced them all in His body (which He still has), and so He offers up prayers on your behalf, in order that you may confidently approach the throne of God yourself in prayer, knowing that there you have mercy and grace in every time of need (Heb. 4:16).

He’s there, ascended, as your advocate before the Father, this Jesus Christ who is the Righteous One (1 Jn. 2:1). And because He is there with His body, He advocates on your behalf with His blood, as the price He has paid to set you free from sin, death and the devil. For Christ has entered into the holy places with His own blood and has thus secured for the captives an eternal redemption (Heb. 9:12).

And He’s there, ascended, preparing a place for you (John 14:3), sending the Holy Spirit to us (John 14:16), and standing exalted as the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep in Christ (1 Cor. 15:23), thus paving the way for our own resurrection, and our own ascension into heaven on the Last Day (1 Thess. 4:14).

There’s certainly more than this, but that only serves to illustrate the point even further. The Ascension of our Lord is an incredibly important event in the history of salvation, one which we ought to remember with joy and thanksgiving alongside the other great festivals of the Incarnation, Death, and Resurrection of our Lord.

Jesus ascends for you, for your benefit, to bring you comfort, and certainty in the many blessings He pours out daily upon His people. Jesus loves you, and for that reason, He ascends for you.