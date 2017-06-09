Lobos fall to Baldwin City Blues

The Sabetha Lobos hosted the Baldwin City Blues on Monday, June 5, in the team’s 2017 home opener. The Lobos struggled the entire game to get runners on base but did managed to score their only run with a home run. After a tough game, the Blues would take home the 4-1 win.

The first five innings were tough for the Lobos with only five batters getting on base and only two batters actually getting hits. In the sixth inning with two outs, Lobos catcher Elliot Antonetty hit an out-of-the-park home run and managed to score the only run for the Lobos during this game.

The last three innings were similar to the first five with the Blues achieving three up and three down in the seventh and eighth innings. During the ninth inning, the first two Sabetha batters got out on fly balls to the outfield.

Then, right-fielder Aaron Fuller received a base-on-balls to give Sabetha a baserunner. Third baseman Jose Vera then stepped up to the plate, hoping to bring Fuller around the bases to home, but Baldwin City pitcher Ryan Simons managed to strike Vera out, which ended the game. The Blues won 4-1.

The Lobos had seven different players pitch throughout the game. Reiner Mendez opened the game allowing one run on one hit. He was relieved by pitcher Nelson Alvarado who pitched 2-1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and walking two batters.

Alvarado was relieved by left-handed pitcher Cody Rottinghaus, who allowed one run on two hits. He also struck out three batters while walking four.

Michael Colón came in on relief – pitching 1-2/3 inning. He walked two runners, while striking out one. Colón was relieved by Noah Patron who allowed one hit during his time on the mound.

Patron was relieved by Cory Royer, who struck out one batter. Finishing off the game was Sabetha High School alumnus and Morrill native Dustin Gruber, who also struck out one batter.