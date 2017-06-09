Memories 6.14.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, June 10, 1892

At the meeting of the Nemaha County Columbian Exposition Association held at the court house in Seneca, last Saturday, Permanent officers were elected as follows; Ira F. Collins, president; R.M. Emery, vice president; C.W. Hunt, Secretary; John Gilchrist, treasurer. Rock Creek was the first township to raise the quota.

G.M. Bunker has removed his stock into the new brick block across the street. The new location gives him a fine place to display his tinware, roofing, windmills, pumps, hose, etc. of which he keeps an endless variety. Call and see him.

It was thought that the weather for April had eclipsed any possible record, but the monthly bulletin, issued by Chancellor Snow, shows that for genuine nastiness the conditions for April are not to compare to those for May.

A force of men have been busy at the Rock Island digging a trench and putting in pipes between the water tank and the depot. In case of fire they could soon have a good stream of water ready to extinguish it.

100 years ago

Thursday, June 14, 1917

At a joint meeting of the official and Sunday school boards it was decided to change the Sabbath morning services for the summer months as follows. Morning worship to begin promptly at 10 o’clock and Sunday school at 11 o’clock and close at 12, this plan will take effect next Sabbath morning.

Judge Stuart of this district has given a decision that no applicants for United States citizenship will be admitted in his court until the conclusion of difficulties between this and other countries now at war with us. Miss Worley, district clerk referred this matter to the department of naturalization on account of the long list of applicants now awaiting their final papers. The bureau said it was as the judge of the district should decide.

The work on Oneida’s $14,000 school house will begin this week or the first of next week. The sand was on the ground Saturday. The school board is having better luck getting material than was anticipated. The board expects to have the building occupied the first week in October, leaving but four weeks of school in the old building. The building proper will be constructed by Tom Johns of Atchison at his bid of $12,800.

A number of culverts and lots of corn was washed out in the terrific rain early last week south of Oneida near Fred Garber’s. It is claimed five inches of rain fell in thirty minutes.

75 years ago

Wednesday, June 10, 1942

An empty gasoline transport caught fire at the Ray Leman service station in south Sabetha Thursday just before noon, and Sabetha firemen battled a stubborn blaze for fifteen minutes, using both trucks. Ray Leman had been doing some welding on the cab of the transport tractor in the driveway of the station. Just how the fire started is not clear. The gasoline tank that supplies the engine of the tractor is located beneath the driver’s seat in the cab.

Under a new plan placed in effect at a meeting held in Seneca Monday evening, rationing in Nemaha county will be administered by a single board instead of by nine boards located in the various towns of the county as in the past. However, each town of the county will have a representative on the single county rationing board. There will be 12 members in all. The plan formulated Monday evening proposes an executive board of four all of the Seneca vicinity. This is to avoid the necessity of members from other towns of the county driving to Seneca each time there is a minor business to transact.

A flue at the home of John and Grace Wickham on west Main street beyond Fourteenth at the top of the hill burned out Saturday morning. Both fire trucks responded to the call but there was little to do after they arrived as the blaze had burned itself out without damaging the house.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, June 13, 1967

Water is shown pouring over the spillway at the Sabetha Lake after more than eight inches of rain was received by this area in seven days, June 5 through June 11.

Miss Mary Lou Heinen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Heinen of Huron, Kans., became the bride of Ralph Paul Spellmeier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Spellmeier of Sabetha, Kans., on Saturday, June 3, 1967, in St. Mary’s Church, Purcell, Kans.

Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Kuenzi drove to Topeka last Sunday afternoon to the home of their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Steven Maxwell. That evening they all greatly enjoyed a picnic supper at Lake Shawnee with all the trimmings. The Bern folks returned home, on Monday afternoon.

David Kellenberger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Kellenberger attended the Lion’s All State Band in Topeka. There were 257 boys and girls who were sponsored by their local Lion’s Club. These young people met at West Topeka High School where the boys were housed in the gym and the girls were housed in the B Building.

Linda Lehman of Sabetha is among a group of teen aged girls who are spending two weeks of their summer vacation living and working as candy-stripers at the Bloomington, Illinois, Mennonite Hospital. The girls, who stay in the student nurses’ residence, are assigned regular candy-striper activities which include helping in the various nursing stations, the coffee shop, the dietary departments and the physical therapy department. Linda is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Lehman.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hightower, Bern, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jane Elizabeth, to William Roy Glace, son of Mrs. Warren Glace, Oneida, and the late Mr. Glace.

Specifications are being written for the type of helmets that a new Kansas Statute will require to be worn by all motorcycle operators and riders according to John Montgomery, director of highways. Montgomery reported to Governor Robert Docking that he is asking the Commission’s Director of Safety, Glaude McCamment, to make a progress report at the Highway Commission meeting on June 14.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, June 10, 1992

Photo – Riding Fun — 3-year-old Jenny Good, 3-year-old Austin Keim and 4-year-old Trevor Young (left to right) took part in the all ages bicycle ride June 6 at the swimming pool park. Others participated in a bike ride from Sabetha to Berwick to Bern as part of the event sponsored as a fund-raiser by the Sabetha High School band.

Gary McDaniel, president and chief executive officer of MAC Equipment Inc. of Sabetha, is one of 35 finalists for the Kansas City 1992 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. The finalists will be honored and the awards recipient announced at the June 17 awards dinner in Kansas City. The program is sponsored by Ernst & Young, Inc. magazine, Merrill Lynch and the Kansas City Business Journal.

Sabetha city commissioners decided at their June 8 meeting to go ahead with condemnation proceedings on a piece of property needed for the Pony Creek Lake project if the owners of that property turn down an offer. State funding on the project has stopped until an agreement is made. Upon recommendation by Mike Riley, city attorney, the commissioners requested he send an offer of $750.20 per acre for the about 14 acres needed to complete the project. Landowners Jerry and Edith Ketter will have a specific amount of time, which was not determined at the meeting, to accept the offer before the condemnation procedure begins. Previous negotiations have failed between the Ketters and the city concerning the property involved in the dispute. The land needed is a 200-feet wide area that must be obtained to assure the lake project pollution plan mandated by the state is met and carried out.

Shane David Spangler, son of David and Carol Spangler of Hollister, Mo. received the Helen R. Doggett Hagler Pianoforte Award during the 84th annual awards convocation at the College of the Ozarks. The award is given to the most outstanding piano student in the class of professor Luis Rojas. Spangler is the grandson of Gary and Laura Keim of Fairview.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, June 13, 2007

The Twisters Car Show, which was held Sunday, June 10, at Sycamore Springs, had approximately 100 registered vehicle entries spread out over the grounds of the resort for easy viewing by the public. Though some rain fell earlier in the morning, the rains held off during the show, and attendees were able to enjoy a cool, dry day.

Sabetha’s swim team hosted the squad from Marysville Saturday, June 9, and handed the visitors a loss as Sabetha out-scored them 1,113 points to 821 for all events.

Chris Bauerle, a 2007 graduate of Sabetha High School and the son of Gary and Marcia Bauerle of Sabetha, received a State FFA Proficiency award during the 79th Kansas FFA Convention. Bauerle won his award in the area of sheep production. His SAE consists of his flock of Suffolk and Suffolk-Hampshire cross lambs, consisting of 41 ewes and one ram.