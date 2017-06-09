Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans County Clerk

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, June 5, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Present were Chairman Tim Burdiek, Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

The board reviewed a 2018 budget request submitted by the Nemaha County District Court Office in the amount of $65,220. This is an increase of $3,470 over the amount of funding provided for 2017.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• The crews should finish laying pipe today at the fairgrounds;

• The Coughlin Company will be here next week to redo Wichman Road;

• Dust control has been put down on the stretches of road where it was requested;

• The testing done on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road will be completed at the end of this month.

Undersheriff Bob Cross advised the board by phone that:

• They are currently holding 10 inmates in the jail.

• The Sheriff’s Office had an average week this past week.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Lippert about the process of appointing the County Appraiser every four years.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart called to let commissioners know that one of his guys backed a county pickup into a bridge rail while spraying the road right of way. Swart stated that he will be getting bids for the repair of the county pickup.

Also at the meeting:

The board entered into executive session with Undersheriff Cross via phone and Schultejans. No binding action was taken following the session.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of May. The commission approved the pay vouchers and warrants for May 2017 as presented.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the May 30 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held Monday, June 12. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s time.