Sabetha collects 76 units
Seventy-six units of blood were collected at the Sabetha community blood drive held on Tuesday, June 6, by 83 donors including seven first time donors and eight double red donors.
First time donors included Gerald Drahota, Joseph Droge, Elizabeth M. Franco, Paul M. Harmon, Robin Hill, Jeffrey Kolbek and Benny Wysong.
Double red donors included Ronnie J. Edelman, Kent Grimm, Scott Hill, Timmy W. Kellenberger, Michael A. Rokey, David L. Spangler, Galen F. Wiltz and Ben A. Wysong.
Other donors included Stephen J. Aberle, Rodney L. Allen, Kaylee Rae Allen, William F. Arneson, Bradley J. Baker, Larry H. Bauerle, Dennis H. Baumgartner, Craig Allen Boeckner, Sue Ellen Brockhoff, Kristin G. Cole, Derek G. Deters, Lyla M. Edelman, Larke Breanne Edelman, Duane A. Eilert, Adam G. Enneking, Todd J. Evans, Carole L. Feek, John Hibbard Feek, Douglas B. Fortmeyer, Barry J. Franco, Vickie J. Goodman, Micah Grimm, Rodney Grimm, Merlin J. Gruber, Lori K. Gruber, Donna Halstead, Ellen S. Hertzel, Sheila M. Huls, Marilyn S. Kellenberger, Paula S. Kellenberger, Christine M. Krebs, Kay J. Krogmann, Geraldine J. Lauer, Peggy Manley, Timothy Manning, Sandra J. Matney, Susan J. Meyer, James C. Meyer, Corey E. Meyer, Dustin J. Millsap, Hayley D. Mitchell, Brenda Nenadov, Mark E. Nenadov, Keith G. Niehues, Gregory A. Renyer, Thomas J. Robinson, Piper H. Rokey, Glenda L. Rokey, Denise J. Rokey, Denise A. Schmelzle, Gary L. Schreiber, Leslie D. Scoby, Lisa Marie Snyder, Allan C. Spellmeier, Alice M. Sperfslage, Gloria J. Stoller, Lynn E. Strahm, Clark David Strahm, Wilfred R. Strahm, Cassandra Thompson, Randy J. Weda, David Wehner, Debra Denise Wenger, Brenda J. Wenger, Darrin Wenger, Rixey N. Wertenberger, Joshua D. Wertenberger and Charlene L. Wilhelm.
Those helping with the drive were Lyla Edelman, Diane Hicks, Jerre Lauer and Jan Isch. Extru-Tech Inc., provided the food for the drive.
The next drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1. All registered donors will receive a free Royals T-Shirts during this drive.
