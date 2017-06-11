Wild Times: It is time to make memories

School is out. The new swimming pool in town is open. Baseball and softball season is in full swing. Turkey season has come to a close.

The crappie spawn should be mostly completed. These are all signs to me that summer, even though on the calendar it is not official, has arrived.

Throw in the fact that temperatures have begun to hover around the 90-degree neighborhood and it is time to make memories. Why? Because that is what summer is good for.

It is time to hit the trail and head to destinations near and far with your family.

It is a time to leave the cares and worries of everyday life behind you for a few hours, days, or a week or two and grow closer to your loved ones.

As I sat down to pound out this column, I was dwelling on a trip to a faraway destination that I made as a very young boy. I was blessed to have been born into a family that hunted and fished.

They not only hunted and fished, but they pretty much enjoyed any activity that was outside the confines of a house.

It was not just my mother and father who enjoyed such activities, it also was my extended family as well. I was fortunate enough to have twin uncles who were only eight years older than I was.

They were gracious enough to take me everywhere they went during their high school and college years, and a lot of those places and events involved hunting and fishing.

Between my father and my uncles, they were a great influence on what I am involved with today. When my wife gets a little cranky about the hunting and fishing adventures that I constantly take, I tell her I am just a victim of the circumstances by which I was raised!

When I was almost 11 years old, my uncles convinced my parents to allow them to take me on a fishing trip to the north country. The destination was Crane Lake, Minn.

Crane Lake was a sleepy little resort town that sat on Crane Lake, a large lake that sat on the Minnesota and Canada border. It was small and quaint and at that time had several resorts that surrounded the southern edge of the lake.

It was off the beaten path and required a 30 to 45 minute drive on a gravel road to reach it. It was tucked away deep into the north woods and was a send off point for forays into the Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. It was a place that young fisherman dream of at night.

The 30-minute drive to the lodge from the highway through the heart of the woods was one of open windows that allowed the intoxicating aroma of pines to dull your senses. It was place that had log cabins that you could stay in before you boarded a float plane to head deeper into the woods.

On my first trip to Crane Lake, we had not been at our cabin for over 10 minutes before the first black bear had ambled out of the dark timber to come pay a visit.

My cousin and I sat in the car as the curious bear circled the car several times, while the rest of the gang watched the scene from the windows in the cabin.

It was the first place that I heard the long, eerie call of a Northern Loon, a sound that still stops me in my tracks whenever I hear it. It was a place that still had an icehouse filled with layers of two foot thick ice covered in sawdust that would last the summer fishing season.

It was the home of an old seasoned fishing guide by the name of Don Bowser, a true north woods man.

It was the first time I had seen a De Haviland Beaver float plane and heard the unmistakable roar of its engine as it lumbered across the water to take off and then gain altitude with its heavy load of fishermen and all their gear.

It was the place where I caught my first walleye, one of many I would boat over the years.

It was the place that I would taste my first shore lunch cooked walleye, something that no human could ever forget.

It was the place that, when we had to leave, I told myself that I would never quit coming this direction.

It was a place where dreams could actually come true.

It was a place where memories were made and lasted for almost 50 years.

It was the place that future memories are being planned.