4-H Club: Fairview Willing Workers

Submitted by Avery Baumgartner Club Reporter

The regular monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Fairview Community Building.

The members met prior to the meeting to work on the banner for the county fair. At 2:30 p.m., the meeting was called to order by Evan Brockhoff.

Crayton Lanter led the pledges. Walker Lowdermilk took roll call, which was “Say one project you are working on for the fair,” which was answered by 12 members and two leaders.

Jake Rieger gave the treasurer’s report. The report was approved.

Avery Baumgartner told the club that she sent the minutes from the last month’s meeting to the surrounding newspapers.

Lori Rieger, community leader, thanked Robin Grathwohl for helping organize the banner. L. Rieger also reminded the club that the livestock housing forms are due this next week.

Tiffany Baumgartner, float committee, gave an update on the float for the fair parade. It was approved to give $15 gift certificate to the individual who helped sew the banner.

Song Leader Flint Lowdermilk led the club in singing Happy Birthday to Evan Brockhoff.

The meeting adjourned. The club enjoyed refreshments, provided by the Meyer and Lanter families.

Next month’s meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13, at the Horton Blue Building.