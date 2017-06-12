Adams – Wenger

Carly Adams of Shorewood, Wisc., and Paul Wenger of Sabetha will be united in marriage on July 1, 2017, at Sabetha.

Carly graduated early from Shorewood High School in January 2012 to study abroad in Albury, NSW, Australia, for one year. She graduated from Kansas State University in May 2017, majoring in graphic design. While at Kansas State University, she worked at the Global Campus and the collegiate newspaper as a designer, and interned with 502 Media Group in Manhattan, along with freelancing.

Carly is the daughter of Bob and Bonnie Adams of Shorewood, Wisc. She is the granddaughter of the late Sam and Marcella Adams, and the late Bill and Elaine Neely.

Paul graduated from Sabetha High School in May 2010, and from Washburn University in Topeka in May 2014, earning a degree in business. He works for Wenger Manufacturing.

Paul is the son of Jeff and Brenda Wenger of Sabetha. He is the grandson of Don and Kitty Wenger, Phyllis Strahm and the late Arthur Strahm.

Carly and Paul will make their home in Sabetha.

The Sabetha Herald 6/14/2017