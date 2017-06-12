Alpha Kappa hosts Girl Scouts at the Klinefelter Farm

Submitted by Betty Gleason

Girl Scouts gathered at the Klinefelter Farm located east of Hiawatha on Saturday, June 3, for an event sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. The morning was spent with activities that demonstrated the purposes of DKG.

These included an interview of Darlingtina Atakere, a Nigerian KU foreign student, an interview of Dr. Penny Hargrove, a crossword puzzle and singing. Also, they learned about the Schools for Africa program, which aids 13 African countries in school improvement projects. By the end of the morning, each girl had earned the DKG Girl Scout Patch which the chapter provides.

After lunch, each scout participated in activities directed at earning a Girl Scout badge. The Girl Scout Brownies used a compass and map while on a hike for the Hiker Badge. The Animal Habitat Badge was earned by the Girl Scout Juniors who examined a bluebird nesting box and its environment then built a bluebird house to take home.

Girl Scout Cadettes examined trees and collected leaves during a walk on the Klinefelter Farm trails. Sunprints of the leaves along with a branch were used to construct their jewelry hanger for completion of the Tree Badge.

Water was the focus of the Girl Scout Ambassadors which included testing samples from the Klinefelter Creek. It was found to be in acceptable limits of pH, nitrate, turbidity and dissolved oxygen. Their water project had them learn the Japanese art of Suminagashi marbling which involves floating ink on the surface of water then transferring the ink to rice paper.

Nemaha and Brown County scouts in attendance included the following: from Troop 7200, Kelcie Swogger, Rachel Edwards, Samantha Edwards and leader Joy Wilcock; from Troop 2239, Kara Berkley, Kiana Wegner, Beth Berkley, Kylee Whiting and leader Michelle Wegner-Hanes.

HCC Klinefelter Farm Events Manager Emily Lednicky and Farm Assistant Lindsey Koch helped coordinate the event. Chapter members involved with organizing and carrying out the day’s activities were Betty Gleason, Mary Jane Fleming and Barbara Vitt, all of Seneca; Carol Bishop of Axtell; Glenda Foley, Penny Hargrove, Lucille Pennel and Ruth Randall of Hiawatha; Sue McAllaster, Carol Bunning and Glenda Torkelson of Horton; Becki Sherrow of Falls City, Neb., and Barbara Chadwell of Fairview. Volunteer Carla Bishop of Axtell guided the Tree Badge, while Gil Bunning help with building the bluebird house.