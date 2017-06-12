Art Opening, Gallery Talk slated for June 16

Submitted by Lori Gottula

Local art enthusiasts and history buffs will want to include this event on their calendars! At 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, the Richardson County (Nebraska) Arts and Humanities Council will host an art opening and gallery talk at the Falls City Library and Arts Center titled “Artists of Miles Ranch.” The gallery talk will feature Jonnie Einspahr, the great-great granddaughter of Stephen Boyd Miles.

Miles Ranch, which was located five miles southeast of Dawson, Neb., was built in the mid-1800s by Stephen Boyd Miles, and was a showplace in its time. Colonel Miles owned a reported 42,000 acres, upon which he built a mansion, two barns, silos, several other outbuildings, stables, and homes for the 100 men who worked for him, either on the cattle ranch, or in one of his many businesses.

Three of his relatives were prolific artists, and their works hung at the ranch, or were distributed to family and friends who begged for their pieces. Many of those works will be on display at the library through July 29.

Einspahr will discuss the art works and the history of Miles Ranch at the gallery talk at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16. For more information, contact Christina Wertenberger at 402-245-6034.