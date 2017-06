Bachtold is valedictorian

Olivia Elaine Bachtold was honored as one of the top 10 class valedictorians at commencement exercises May 21, 2017, for Olathe South High School.

Bachtold attained a 5.0 Grade Point Average on a weighted curriculum. She will attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this fall, majoring in political science.

She is the daughter of Matt and Jill Bachtold of Olathe, and the granddaughter of John and Elaine Garber of Sabetha.