Legion falls to Seneca in doubleheader

The Sabetha Legion traveled to Seneca Wednesday, June 7, to take on Seneca in doubleheader action. After two close games, the Raptors would head home with two losses. Seneca won in game one, 6-3, and in game two, 14-13.

Game one

In game one, Seneca started strong by scoring a two runs in the bottom of the first. Sabetha was unable to score any runs until the top of third when Blake Frey hit a single to bring in Brandon Brownlee – who got on base with a double. The Raptors took the lead in the top of the fourth when Riley Herrmann hit an RBI double and Trevor Kramer hit an RBI single.

Seneca tied the game up when they brought in one run in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams remained scoreless in the fifth and, in the bottom of the sixth, Seneca would tack on three more runs. Sabetha wasn’t able to add additional runs in the top of the seventh, and Seneca would win 6-3.

Frey and Herrmann led the Raptors with two hits apiece, while Kramer and Brownlee each added one.

Game two

In the nightcap, the Raptors took the early lead with two runs, while Seneca only managed one. In the second, Sabetha took a huge lead after they made it through their lineup and scored eight runs on five hits. The Raptors led 10-1 going into the bottom of the second.

Seneca responded well, adding four runs in the bottom of the second and then eight runs in the third inning, with four of those runs comings from a grand slam by Seneca’s Mitchell Henry.

Sabetha would then add one run in the fourth and two in the fifth, while Seneca only added one in the fifth. Seneca would also claim the win in the second game by a score of 14-13.

Frey tallied four hits throughout the game, while Herrmann, Kramer, Mason Spellmeier and Joe Gruber would each tally two hits.

The losses put Sabetha at 6-3 for the season.

Game 1 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 2 2 Seth Burdick 3 Riley Herrmann 3 1 2 1 Trevor Kramer 3 1 1 Brandon Brownlee 4 1 1 Preston Bruning Blake Frey 4 2 1 Austin Wiltz Gabe Garber Mason Spellmeier 2 Bryce Kramer Brayden Becker 2 1 1 Braden Argabright Joseph Gruber 4 Kyle Grimm Raptors 0-0-1-2-0-0-0 | 3-6-1 Seneca 2-0-0-1-0-3-X | 6-6-3