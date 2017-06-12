Nemaha County District Court 6.9.17
MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED
Nathan Tiller of Seneca and Tameca Howard of Seneca.
Chevy Imel of Seneca and Katherine Smith of Seneca.
TRAFFIC
Allison Borji of Bellevue, Neb., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.
Jose Garcia of South Sioux City, Neb., speeding 90/65, $258 fines and fees.
Kevin Rund of Oklahoma City, Okla., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.
Larry Klecan of Wamego, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.
Thomas Pasos of Fort Worth, Texas, speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.
Kayla Sudbeck of Seneca, speeding 79/60, $207 fines and fees.
Brice Peters of Tulsa, Okla., speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.
Tasha Taliaferro of Effingham, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
0 Comments