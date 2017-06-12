Nemaha County District Court 6.9.17

Meet & Greet Family Fun Night. First 50 get cup with free tea/lemonade refills during the game. After the game, Meet & Greet the Lobos, with ice cream. Sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

11 St. James Church Picnic Starts: 4:30 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: St. James Catholic Church, Wetmore, KS

Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

12 Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

MCPL Story Time Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Sabetha City Commission Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 9:00 pm Location: Prairie Hills USD 113, 1619, Old U.S. 75, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

American Legion Post 126 Meeting Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 1116 Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States Room between Sabetha Family Pharmacy and Community Building

13 Sabetha Christian Women Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: 820 Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States at Buzz Cafe.

Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States Free to the public.

Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

14 Rural Mobile Food Pantry Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 11:00 am Location: NorthRidge Church, Lincoln Street, Sabetha, KS, United States by Sabetha Community Food Pantry at NorthRidge parking lot.

MCPL Picnic in the Park Starts: 11:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Game Day Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Auxiliary Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Sabetha VFW Hall

Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Meeting Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: Sabetha VFW Hall

Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States United Brethren in Christ Church

15 Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States Free to the public.

Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

MCPL Craft Time Starts: 1:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

