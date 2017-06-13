Alumni Banquet: Bern High School

Submitted by Amanda (Meyer) Edelman, Bern High School Alumni Secretary

The 123rd annual Bern High School Alumni Banquet was held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Bern Community Building. Attendance was approximately 185 members and guests.

Cross Creek Catering served a meal of herb crusted pork loin, Italian smothered chicken breasts, roasted red potatoes, green beans, fresh salad, dinner roll and assorted desserts. Dinner entertainment consisted of traditional fiddle music played by Cara, Anna, Nathan and Jonathan Knapp, followed by a local men’s choir featuring various local BHS graduates.

Following the meal, President Marcus Baumgartner called the meeting to order. The Bern Alumni members and their spouses were introduced. Thank yous were made to various individuals and businesses for their contributions to the success of the alumni banquet.

Secretary Amanda (Meyer) Edelman read the minutes from the 2016 alumni banquet. The minutes were accepted as read. Tim Miller presented the treasurer’s report.

The scholarship report was given by Assistant Secretary Shari (Hartter) Frey. All four applicants were qualified to receive the scholarship and were awarded $500.

Recipients from Nemaha Central High School were Kimberly Korber, daughter of John and Susan Korber; and Eli Strahm, son of Brian and Christie Strahm. Recipients from Sabetha High School were Elizabeth Meyer, daughter of James and Kristin Meyer; and Christian Meyer, son of Duane and Holly Meyer.

Elizabeth Meyer was the only recipient in attendance and shared her future plans, along with the future plans of Christian Meyer. A thank you was read from Kimberly Korber for the scholarship she was awarded.

There was no old business to be discussed. Under new business, President Baumgartner shared that there were 2012 Bern High School Annuals available, and if anyone is interested they may take one. Board members finishing their three-year terms included Tim Miller (2005) and Jenna (Farwell) Loveall (2004). They were thanked for their dedication and service to the board.

New board member nominations were Mike Rokey (1985) and Kellie Griffith (2004). The nominations were accepted.

Registrar Loveall and Vice President Ross Mosteller conducted roll call.

Memories were shared by the anniversary classes in attendance. Ron Creed (1959), Bill Hecht (Class of 1971) and Nick Moser (Class of 1994) were recognized for perfect attendance. New graduate Elizabeth Meyer was added to this list.

A memorial service was conducted by Vice President Ross Mosteller and Assistant Secretary Shari (Hartter) Frey. Those remembered during a silent prayer were Ernest Wickman (1959), Judd Durner (1954), Don Johnson (1950), Robert Rokey (1945), Rick Wymore (1967) and Cheryl Rasmussen Heath (1962).

Door prizes were raffled off to Josh Meyer, Bill Hecht, Jeff Korber, Don Harter, Mary Bethe, Sarah Meyer, Nancy Korber, Pam Walker, Mike Strahm and Doug Droge. Then, military personnel — past and present — were recognized.

Bill Hecht gave a report on Betty Lortscher, wife of Gary Lortscher. He said they were unable to make the banquet due to B. Lortscher undergoing Stem Cell Research, and should continue to be kept in our thoughts and prayers.

President Baumgertner gave the closing remarks. The meeting was adjourned.