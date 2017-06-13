City and committee not on the ‘same path’

To create a safe path of travel from one point to another throughout the city was one of the initial goals of the walking trail proposed by Grow Sabetha in 2015. The trail has been met with some reservations by the city commission and Monday night, June 12, was no different.

A change to the previously proposed trail was presented to the commission for approval, but a motion to approve the change died for lack of a second. The trail grant application will be resubmitted to the Kansas Department of Transportation, but the path will remain the same.

Project Background

In 2015, representatives from Grow Sabetha formed a committee to work on installing a walking trail within the city. The group had surveyed the community, and the survey results showed that community members desired a safe walking trail. Committee members found a grant available through KDOT. If accepted, Sabetha could be connected to a larger trail – the Yellow Brick Trail – traveling through Northeast Kansas, connecting cities and points of interest.

The Walking Trail Committee proposed a trail that travels around the Sabetha Sports Complex and down Sixth Street. The trail crossed Sixth Street twice – at Roosevelt Street and Lincoln Street. Many were concerned about the safety of crossing a busy street twice.

Despite this concern, the city voted at a November 2015 meeting to move forward with the grant application, 4-1, with Commissioner Julie Burenheide opposed.

If received, the KDOT grant would cover up to 80 percent of the cost of the first phase of the walking trail. The remaining 20 percent would be covered by the city. The estimated cost of the project as originally submitted, was $1.3 million. Approximately $400,000 of that would be the city’s responsibility.

The application was denied, but the committee can continue to reapply.

Trail Change

Dort Goodman was present at Monday’s meeting on behalf of Grow Sabetha and the committee working on the walking trail grant. City Administrator Doug Allen said that a previous concern with the walking trail location was that the trail would cross Sixth Street twice. This was due in part to utility placement.

Allen said that an engineer looked at the walking trail proposal and noted that Sixth Street is 34 feet wide and that standard street width is only 27 feet. The Walking Trail Committee proposed cutting the seven remaining feet off that street and combining it with the three feet of sidewalk and creating a continuous trail down the east side of Sixth Street.

“The advantages of this would be an eight to 10-foot sidewalk on Sixth Street,” Allen said.

Before the committee submitted the application, they needed approval from the commission to keep the trail on the east side only.

Commissioner Burenheide asked how much more of people’s yards would be occupied with the trail.

Allen said the trail would only be occupying a portion of the street.

“This will be a sidewalk with a curb,” Allen said. “It would make it [the trail] acceptable as a biking and walking trail.”

Burenheide asked what the cost would be. Allen said this would add about $100,000 to the project, $30,000 of which would be covered by the city. For the Sixth Street portion of the walking trail project, the cost is $709,000, and around the Sabetha Sports Complex would be $650,000.

Adding the walking trail on Sixth Street would eliminate parking on one side of the street, but the utilities would not need to be moved and there would be a lot less tree removal going this route.

Commissioner Norm Schmitt asked what problem the commission was trying to solve by adding a walking/biking trail.

Allen said the goal is to have a trail throughout the city.

Goodman explained that the committee has to apply for the grant, and the goal is to connect Main Street to the recreation points for youth to be able to walk safely to these places.

Schmitt, who frequently walks for exercise, said that one thing he has noticed over the last several years is that there are a lot less bikers and walkers than before.

“My main concern is how this will serve the community,” he said.

Allen said the overall picture is to have trails connecting throughout the town, and that this portion is just the first step.

“What is the plan once we put it in?” Schmitt asked.

By Kansas statute, he said, if anyone is walking or biking outside the trail, they should receive a ticket.

“Are we going to enforce that?” Schmitt said. “I know there is a lot of drive to follow through with this, but I don’t understand what we are trying to solve.”

Schmitt said he did not think this was a bad project, but he said as the price increases, the commission does need to be conscious of the money that is being spent.

Schmitt also asked what happens if the grant isn’t approved this time. This will be the second time the committee has submitted an application. The first application was submitted in 2015, but was denied.

Allen said the committee can keep reapplying until KDOT accepts the grant, as the commission previously approved the walking trail project at a November 2015 meeting.

“It’s a lot of money,” Burenheide said Monday night.

“I would like to know how to implement it after its built,” Schmitt said. “It’s great to build things, but how do we implement it?”

“I’m okay with making it safer, but safer from what?” Schmitt asked.

“I’m with Norm,” Burenheide said. “We are on a tight budget, and we still have massive work to do.”

Goodman pointed out that a survey was done two years ago that indicated that citizens wanted a walking and biking trail, so a committee was formed and has been working on this project ever since.

Burenheide said she didn’t like using taxpayers’ money for this project.

“Anyone can put an opinion in,” Burenheide said. “I can put a opinion in, but that doesn’t mean I want to pay for it.”

Goodman pointed out that this is an 80/20 grant, meaning the Kansas Department of Transportation would pay the 80 percent and the city would cover 20 percent.

Schmitt said he was not against the project, but explained to Goodman that there have been some projects that have really waylaid the city.

“We were cautioned about the money we have for these projects,” Schmitt said. “I am trying to make sure those dollars are being spent for the right projects.”

Burenheide said she hated to be in a commitment with this.

Goodman said one of the purposes of the trail was to increase revenue for the community, and she said that the community is bringing in more revenue now.

Burenheide said that increases were due to the Sabetha Aquatic Center and that it was put to a vote.

“Maybe the walking trail should be a vote. This is taxpayers’ money,” she said. “Why is this not going to a vote? I brought this up before. I don’t know if taxpayers want to pay for this.”

Schmitt said he had spoken with individuals in other communities that had walking trails.

“It does bring some benefit, but there are other factors,” he said. “To Julie’s point, it wouldn’t matter – grant or no grant.”

Burenheide reiterated that she felt the walking trail needed to be put to a vote.

Commissioner Nick Aberle said he is not interested in going to a ballot for this project. He pointed out that the commissioners were all put on a ballot and selected to make choices for the city.

“We don’t need to go back to the people for every little thing,” Aberle said, adding that he felt it would be a waste of taxpayer resources to take it to a vote.

“It is our job to talk to the people and represent them,” Burenheide said.

“Our job is to act as a delegate,” Aberle said.

After this discussion, Aberle made the motion to accept the change to the grant application, in which the walking trail would occupy seven feet of the east side of the current street. The motion died for a lack of a second.

The application will be submitted with the previous plan in place – in which the trail will cross Sixth Street twice.