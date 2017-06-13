Governing Body: Sabetha City Commission

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12. Present were Commissioners Maridel Wittmer, Julie Burenheide, Norm Schmitt and Nick Aberle, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Mayor Doug Clark was absent. Wittmer served as acting mayor in Clark’s absence. Dort Goodman was present on behalf of Grow Sabetha, specifically representing the Walking Trail Committee.

Walking Trail

City Administrator Allen described a proposed change to the walking trail grant application, wherein seven feet of Sixth Street would be used to create a walking and biking trail. The previous proposal used the existing sidewalk and crossed Sixth Street twice. The safety was a concern, so this updated proposal was presented for the commission’s approval before submission. A motion to approve the change died for a lack of a second. The proposal will be submitted as originally presented. See related story beginning on Page 1A of this week’s Herald.

Social Media Policy

Commissioner Schmitt presented a social media policy. He said that after the May 22 meeting, he felt that the city did need to adopt a policy pertaining to the governing body and its subsidies.

“There are a lot of things on social media that can create risk,” he said.

He said that while some posts can be good, others can be detrimental.

Other communities have social media policies that apply stipulations requiring posts to be approved by a designated person or persons.

“Things can become public record because of social media. There are risks from posting the wrong things,” he said.

Schmitt said he did not think everything that is posted needed to be approved, just things that might be questionable. He recommended having a designated person within the city administration to approve questionable posts.

The social media policy was adopted, 4-0, and it was approved to designate Allen and Shroyer as the designated people to approve posts.

Prairie View Heights Easement

The commissioners approved a release of an easement on Gary Scoby’s property located by the Prairie View Heights Addition, located south of Oregon Street, west of the schools and east of the old sewage plant. This abandons the wastewater line to improve the lots in the Addition. The wastewater main will be realigned, and there will be an easement on the new main.

Bids

Commissioners approved a bid for the Prairie View Heights Addition for sewer, water, street and off-site entrance and sidewalk improvements. The bid of $663,000 is from J & K Contracting, LLC of Junction City. The bid came in about $100,000 less than the other bids.

Also approved was in the amount of $28,200 for a 2017 Ford Explorer to be used as a police vehicle.

Also at the meeting:

Allen said Saturday, July 15, has been scheduled for a grand opening event for the Aquatic Center. The event will likely begin at noon and include a hot dog meal and free swimming.

Commissioners approved allowing non-essential city employees to have off Monday, July 3.

Minutes from the May 22 meeting were approved.

The next regular commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 26.