Hearings postponed in vandalism case

Court for three teens who were charged in May in connection with vandalism at Sabetha High School have been postponed until Wednesday, July 12.

Seth Harrell, 17, is scheduled for his bond hearing, while Marcus Jackman, 18, and Grant Meyer, 19, are scheduled for their bond appearances.

It is alleged that Jackman, Meyer and Harrell caused approximately $1,300 in damage when they spray painted and used markers to write several racist, hate-based, vulgar messages in the shop area, halls and commons area of Sabetha High School Saturday, April 15. The trio also allegedly damaged and stole candy from a vending machine during the break-in.

They have been charged with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor.