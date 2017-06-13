Lobos fall in series against Brigade

The Sabetha Lobos welcomed the Junction City Brigade to town this past weekend. Coming off two losses to Topeka, the Lobos were looking to add a couple of wins to their record. But after a couple of close games, the Brigade would sweep the Lobos in the three game series.

Game one

Thursday, June 8, was the first in the three game series, and both teams fought hard until the sixth inning when Junction City would pull ahead by one run. They maintained their lead throughout the game and won 5-4.

Junction City got on the board first when they scored one run in the top of the first. The Lobos responded when lead-off batter Enok Pérez Reyes hit a triple to right field. Reyes scored after Brandon Gonzalez hit a ground ball to second base and was thrown out at first.

The Brigade would score three runs in the third. The Lobos fought back and scored three runs in the fourth, two of those coming from a two run home run by Jose Vera.

Both teams remained scoreless in the fifth, but Junction City pulled ahead in the sixth by one run and held on to the lead for the rest of the game, winning 5-4.

Cory Royer would pitch the first six innings for the Lobos. During his time on the mound, he tallied five runs on four hits, five walks and three strikeouts.

Royer was relieved by Eduar Brito, who pitched two innings. He allowed no runs and no hits, while walking two batters and striking out three.

Brito was relieved by Jose Suero, who pitched the final inning. He walked one batter and struck out one.

Game two

After falling to the Brigade the night before in a close game, the Lobos were looking for the win Friday, June 9. Junction City played tough on defense and pulled way ahead of the Lobos after five innings and never looked back. The Brigade would win the second game in the series 23-10.

The Lobos took an early lead in the first inning, scoring two runs. Junction City responded and scored two runs during the second inning, while the Lobos scored one.

Junction City scored another run in the third, tying the game. Junction City scored another two runs in the fourth and then took a commanding lead after scoring an additional six runs in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth, with four RBIs coming from a grand slam.

The Lobos couldn’t keep up with the Brigade, and Junction City would score another five runs in the last three innings and take the second win in the series by a score of 23-10.

Game three

It was another close game for the two teams on Saturday, June 10, that ended in the 11th inning after Junction City scored and Sabetha couldn’t respond. Junction City would win this one too, 9-8.

The Lobos took an early lead in the first, scoring four runs to the Brigade’s one. The Lobos held on to the 5-3 lead until the fifth inning when Junction City scored three runs, with two of those runs coming from a home run by Andrew Morrow. The teams would go back and forth for the remainder of normal play, and at the end of nine innings the score was knotted at 8.

Both teams remained scoreless in the 10th inning. At the top of the 11th inning, the first two batters for the Brigade struck out. Working on two outs, Morrow would get a base hit and would advance around the bases to score the ninth run for Junction City. The Lobos were unable to score in the 11th, and the game ended with the Brigade winning 9-8.

Brendan Schnell pitched the first five innings for the Lobos. He allowed six runs on five hits, while walking three batters and striking out four.

He was relieved by Edgar Santos, who allowed two runs on two hits. He also struck out one batter.

Santos was relieved by Juan Berger, who pitched three innings. He allowed no runs on two hits, while walking one batter and striking out two.

Berger was relieved by Suero, who pitched the last inning. He allowed one run on two hits, while striking out two batters.

Game 1 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 2 0 0 0 1 0 24 Yodelvy Garcia 3 0 0 0 1 1 98 Arsenis de Jesus 3 0 0 1 0 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 5 1 4 0 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 1 1 0 0 2 34 Jose Vera 3 1 1 2 0 2 42 Brandon Gonzalez Torres 4 0 1 1 0 1 11 Yamil Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 0 22 Aaron Fuller 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 Jeremie Garcia 3 0 1 0 1 0 Sabetha 1-0-0-3-0-0-0-0-0 | 4-10-1 Junction City 1-0-3-0-0-1-0-0-0 | 5-4-0

Game 2 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 6 2 2 3 1 1 32 Gilbert Rondon Saquebo 5 0 1 0 1 2 24 Yodelvy Garcia 0 2 0 0 0 0 15 Noah Catron 5 1 2 0 0 1 25 Enok Perez Reyes 6 1 1 1 0 0 34 Jose Vera 5 1 3 1 0 1 8 Luis Samayoa 5 0 2 0 0 0 42 Brandon Gonzalez Torres 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 Alex Camp 5 0 4 0 0 0 11 Yamil Rosario 6 2 1 1 1 2 22 Aaron Fuller 5 0 2 0 0 2 Sabetha 2-1-0-1-0-1-5-0-0 | 10-19-0 Junction City 0-2-1-2-6-7-0-0-5 | 23-21-0