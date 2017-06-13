Local officials weigh in on approval of school funding bill

Area school officials will be on pins and needles for the next 2-1/2 weeks as they await a decision from the Kansas Supreme Court on whether the newly approved school finance bill is ‘adequate’ per the KSC justices’ interpretations of the Kansas Constitution.

School finance legislation finally has passed through the Kansas Legislature.

Late Monday, June 5, a school finance bill that would expand education funding by approximately $294 million over the next two years first passed 67-55 in the House, and then 23-17 in the Senate. The bill — SB 19 — is a conference committee compromise between the Senate Substitute for HB 2186 and the HB 2410 school finance bills passed by the two chambers of the Kansas Legislature.

Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Superintendent Todd Evans said he is pleased with the passage of SB 19, which he says will equate to a revenue increase of approximately 6 percent for the district.

Local legislators Senator Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, and House Representative Randy Garber, R-Sabetha, both cast “no” votes for the bill.

Garber said he voted against SB 19 for several reasons, the first of which was that he did not believe the taxpayers could afford spending $1.6 billion more over the next five years.

“That is an average increase of 8 percent a year just for K-12 education,” Garber said. “What about the numerous other state budgets that are funded by State General Fund dollars? The SGF spending is current 6 billion dollars. If we increased it by 40 percent, as SB 19 did to K-12 funding, we would be spending 8.4 billion SGF dollars in 2022.”

Garber said that SB 19 falls shorts by “treating symptoms instead of addressing the real issue.”

“Giving more money to K-12 education has not helped in the past,” Garber said. “I believe most of our teachers and other school staff are dedicated and work hard to make a difference. However, until we as a society address the breakdown of the family and other social issues, our schools and other government run programs will continue to under-perform.”

Secondly, Garber said he believes SB 19 per pupil increases favor urban school districts over rural school districts.

“While I realize at risk funding and equalization plays a part in dollars for each school district, the new funding formula — in my opinion — favored Johnson and Sedgwick counties,” Garber said.

Senator Pyle echoed Garber’s sentiments, saying he believed the formula was “tilted against rural areas due to the fact the committees were stacked with members from the mostly urban Third and Fourth Congressional Districts.

The First and Second Congressional Districts encompass the vast majority of the state’s geographic footprint — extending from the western border to the eastern border in the northern half of the state, excluding the Kansas City area, and doing the same in the southern half but excluding the 15-county portion in the Wichita vicinity.

The Third Congressional District encompasses all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties — which include the Kansas City area — and a small northeastern portion of Miami County. The Fourth Congressional District encompasses all of Sedgwick County — which includes the City of Wichita — as well as Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua, Cowley, Butler, Harvey, Sumner, Kingman, Harper, Barber, Pratt, Stafford, Kiowa and Comanche counties and a southwestern portion of Pawnee County.

The Senate conference committee was comprised of nine members — six from the third and fourth, and three from first and second. The House conference committee was comprised of 17 members — 12 from the third and fourth, and five from first and second.

“The money also followed this, as the third and fourth districts were above per pupil average in dollars, while the first and second were below average,” Pyle said, noting also that the President of the Senate is from Sedgwick County, and the Speaker of the House is from Johnson County.

Pyle says a major shortfall of SB 19 is that he does not believe it addresses the issues and problems that had been studied over the past few years.

“The finance formula is basically a rewrite of the old formula. The continuation of using a formula, which makes it difficult for people to know how and where the actual dollars are being spent, and the fact of potentially more lawsuits due to this formula is just kicking the can down the road,” Pyle said. “According to the courts, it hasn’t worked. Why expect different results when the practice is the same?”

Pyle said SB 19 “continues the practice of protecting the institution rather than demanding accountability and ensuring children are educated.”

“During debate on school finance, I offered an amendment to raise the bar for the percentage of dollars to the classroom. The current law is a goal of 65 percent, which I supported several sessions back,” Pyle said. “Given the court order to address the 25 percent of students who are failing, I offered an amendment to raise the goal to 75 percent dollars to the classroom. My amendment passed with a majority vote. The conference committee removed my amendment.”

The Details

The school finance bill bumps the Base Aid for Student Excellence (BASE) to $4,006 in Fiscal Year 2018 and $4,128 in Fiscal Year 2019, after which a three-year rolling average of the consumer price index would be used to gauge increases.

Generally speaking, SB 19 would mean a revenue increase for not only USD No. 113, but also most public schools in the area, including Hiawatha USD No. 415, South Brown County USD No. 430, North Jackson USD No. 355, Vermillion (Centralia-Frankfort) USD No. 380, Nemaha Central USD No. 115 and Marysville USD No. 364. However, Holton USD No. 336 would see a small revenue decrease as a result of the bill.

With an increase in funding, Superintendent Evans said, it will be a challenge to change the “budgetary mindset.”

“We have been focused on cutting back and reducing our expenditures for so long, we will have to adjust our mental processes to evaluate wise fiscal decisions,” Evans said.

Evans anticipates that revenue from SB 19 will allow funding to provide additional resources for personnel, textbooks and support materials, as well as providing the district with needed funding for early interventions that will impact student learning.

A few specifics of the bill deal with weightings for low and high enrollment and at-risk, as well as funding for the tax credit scholarship program and all day kindergarten.

Low and high enrollment weighting would remain the same as previous law, but declining enrollment weighting would decline by half in FY 2018 and be eliminated in FY 2019.

The bill provides more funding for at-risk, increasing the weighting to .484 from .456 under previous law. Beginning in FY 2019, at-risk funding must be used for “best practices” as identified by the State Board of Education.

Pyle said he does like the requirements placed on “at-risk” funds.

“Hopefully dollars will reach the ‘at-risk’ students,” Pyle said.

The bill also expands state tax credits for those who provide private school scholarships.

Garber said he likes the tax credit scholarship program, known as the Tax Credit for Low Income Students Scholarship Program Act.

In this program, students from the lower 100 schools of student achievement may be considered for TCLISS scholarships effective July 1, 2018. To qualify, students must be eligible for free lunch.

Contrary to popular belief, Garber said, this is not a voucher program in which state money flows directly to the scholarship recipient or the private school. According to Garber, through this program donor corporations receive tax credits from the state when they donate funds to nonprofit scholarship granting organizations, which then use those funds to provide ‘at-risk’ children from low income families with scholarships.

“The scholarship recipient does not receive a tax credit, nor does the school,” Garber said. “It is essentially the same principle as receiving a tax deduction for donating to a private school’s scholarship fund, except a tax credit is worth more than a tax deduction and is thus more attractive to the donor.”

Garber pointed to the KSDE January 2017 Legislative Report, which found that in 2016-17, there were 188 students awarded scholarships amounting to $553,000 in tax credits earned.

“This minuscule amount of money and the number of children taking advantage of the program is not a threat to the public school system, but a small group of ‘at-risk’ low income kids now have the chance to attend the school of their dreams,” Garber said. “The Kansas Supreme Court in its March 2017 Gannon decision pointed to achievement gaps for ‘at-risk’ low income minority students, precisely the students benefiting from the tax credit scholarship program.”

Finally, while past versions of school finance legislation considered phased-in funding for all day kindergarten, SB 19 doubles it — thus fully funding all day kindergarten immediately.

Superintendent Evans said the kindergarten expansion is significant for USD No. 113, because the district has been providing all day kindergarten for numerous years in spite of the fact that the state only provided 0.5 FTE [full time equivalency] funding for each student.

the Money

To help provide funding for these increases, the Kansas Legislature approved SB 30, a tax bill projected to raise state revenues by approximately $600 million per year. The bill originally passed Monday, June 5, in the House 69-52 and the Senate 26-14.

Governor Sam Brownback vetoed the bill on Tuesday, but both chambers voted to override the veto Tuesday night, June 6. The vote was 27-13 in the Senate and 88-31 in the House.

SB 30 raises income tax rates, repeals the small business (LLC) exemption and eliminates the phasing out of the income tax.

Superintendent Evans said he believes the veto override of SB 30 was “imperative” to avoid a confrontation between the Kansas Supreme Court and Kansas Legislature regarding the constitutionality of education funding.

“Without an adequate revenue stream, the educational finance formula would be meaningless legislation,” Evans said.

Local legislators Pyle and Garber, however, disagreed and both cast “no” votes to the bill initially, as well as the veto override.

Senator Pyle said he voted on SB 30 — which he says is a $1.2 billion tax increase that is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017 — exactly how he campaigned during the 2016 election cycle.

“During the fall election, my message to voters was to not raise taxes nor repeal the LLC exemption, and that is exactly how I voted,” Pyle said. “Why? Leaving decision making power in the hands of local individuals, families and businesses is best, keeping our local communities’ wealth and prosperity here. Rural families and taxpayers should not be asked to live on less so that Topeka bureaucrats become enriched and enabled to redistribute wealth.”

Representative Garber said that, although “the media has done nothing but criticize the 2012 tax cuts — particularly the small business pass through income exemption — the reality is it was doing exactly what it was designed to do.”

“Some say it was unfair. Maybe so, but show me what tax is,” Garber said.

Garber said the state loses about $6 billion in sales tax exemptions each year, many of which could be eliminated and could have generated the same amount of revenue as SB 30.

“This would not have hurt businesses and broadened the tax base,” Garber said. “State income tax should be eliminated and could be if we would address the problem of sales tax exemptions.”

“Also, 2012 tax savings allowed small businesses to keep their hard earned money in the local community instead of sending it to Topeka to grow government,” he continued. “Instead, this year’s legislature did what it thought was popular when it should have done what was right for the Kansas businesses and taxpayers.”

Both Garber and Pyle believe there were better solutions than SB 30 to resolve the revenue-spending imbalance.

Garber said he believes a better solution was the Republican Balanced Budget Solution offered by a group of Republican legislators.

“In short, it would have protected Kansas families struggling to make ends meet from massive, unnecessary tax increases and safeguarded Kansas taxpayers from an unexpected retroactive tax increase,” Garber said. “The plan would have controlled government spending that leads to budget shortfalls. It also kept legislative promises to fund delayed KPERS payments and protected the Children’s Initiative Fund (CIF) payments.”

“Most legislators thought a massive tax increase coupled with more government spending was the way to go,” Garber said. “The saying, ‘Elections have consequences’ proved to be true, as the legislators sent to Topeka had one thing in mind, which was to raise taxes and spend more money. Votes have consequences also, and I believe the voting taxpayers will speak in the next election.”

Meanwhile, Pyle said the solution is simply for government to work hard at being efficient and live within its means.

“Actual government revenues increase nearly every year. This isn’t enough for the liberal spenders, so they build budgets on estimates and projections,” Pyle said. “These fall short and bingo, they have their talking points and the need to raise taxes. The solution — government should live within its means like every hardworking Kansan and family.”

“If the legislature worked half as hard to find waste and inefficiency as they do to build new programs, spend and tax, the legislature would never have to raise taxes,” he said. “Inflation is a hidden tax and grows revenue automatically. Population growth also grows revenue. More people working equals more productivity and revenue.”

“Money is property and is thereby used as an extension of one’s exercise of free speech, religious liberty, etc. More freedom, not less, is always preferable to the liberal tax and spend methodology,” Pyle said. “Healthy long term growth is not achieved by growing government and taking $1.2 billion out of the private sector.”

The Court

Brownback received the education funding bill SB 19 on Friday, June 9. He has 10 days to either sign the bill into law or to allow it to become law without his signature.

The Kansas Supreme Court then will decide whether the new law “adequately” funds the state’s public schools.

In early March, in the latest ruling from the Gannon v. State of Kansas school finance case, the Kansas Supreme Court held that the Kansas K-12 public education financing system did not meet the adequacy requirements of the Kansas Constitution. The court gave the Kansas Legislature until June 30, 2017, to remedy the situation.

Both Garber and Pyle said they would not try to predict what the Kansas Supreme Court will decide, both stating that they believe the Kansas Constitution makes it clear that the legislative branch should be the one determine adequacy of funding.

Superintendent Evans said that he is hopeful SB 19 will satisfy the court, saying that he thinks it could meet the requirements for Year 1 (Fiscal Year 2018) and Year 2 (Fiscal Year 2019).

“My desire would be for the court to continue to monitor the situation after that,” Evans said. “As we get to Year 3 — Fiscal Year 2020 — there are many unknowns that could impact the issues the court is dealing with in regard to equity and adequacy. I hope the court retains oversight of the situation.”

The Kansas Supreme Court is expected to give priority to the resolution of this case, due to the June 30 deadline. If the Court does not give the thumbs up, it is still unknown whether or not schools will be able to operate come July 1.

In the Court’s March ruling, the KSC said that if the Legislature has not satisfactorily demonstrated that any K-12 public education financing system it enacts is capable of meeting the adequacy requirements of the Constitution, then lifting the stay of enforcement will mean that the state will be without a legally valid system.

The Court did not identify a penalty for non-compliance. But if the Court’s threatened penalty for non-compliance when it issued the ruling on the equity portion of the Gannon case in 2016 is any indication, the result of a “thumbs down” by the Court could be that schools would be unable to operate effective July 1.

Evans said that, while USD No. 113 is not “prepared” for a shutdown, the district would be able to “deal with the situation” if faced with it.

Evans noted that a shutdown would impact athletic, cheer, and leadership camps; summer band lessons; contractors conducting summer work; building rentals; and preparations for the upcoming year, among other items.

“The way I understand it, activities outside of monitoring our facilities to see that we don’t suffer financially from a lack of oversight would be prohibited,” Evans said. “We have activities and events in our district schools on a daily basis — even in the summer. We continue to serve our communities. A shutdown would have a negative impact on many services.”