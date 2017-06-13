Nemaha County Sheriff 6.12.17

ARRESTS

Steven G. Thorne was released on probation by the court on June 6.

Brayton L. Enneking was released on June 6 on $300,000 own recognizance bond (OR) with a court date of June 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Chad L. Long, 32, of Greenleaf was arrested on June 6 by the Seneca Police Department (PD) for the offenses of driving while suspended and driving without a required ignition interlock device. Long was released on June 6 on $2,500 surety bond with a court date of July 12 at 9 a.m.

Rafaela Cobian, 41, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on June 7 for the offense of driving without a license. She was released on $250 cash bond with a court date of July 12 at 9 a.m.

Ryan P. Deiter, 37, of Lawrence was arrested on June 6 by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office (NMSO) for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deiter remains in custody.

Ciara V. Vangordon was released on $100 surety bond on June 8 with a court date of July 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Robyn D. Hetherington was released on June 7 on $200 OR bond with a court date of July 11 at 9:30 a.m. She was transferred to Jackson County on their charges.

Crystal L. Anderson, 41, of Sabetha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on June 9 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear, with bond set at $5,000. Anderson also is being held on warrants from Jackson County and Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Mark L. Strathman, 54, of Goff was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on June 9 on a Nemaha County warrant for forgery and making false information. Strathman was released on June 9 on $10,000 surety bond with a court date of July 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Bobbie A. Spomer, 21, of Seneca was arrested on June 7 by the Seneca PD on a Brown County warrant for probation violation. She was released to the custody of Brown County on June 8.

Fred Boltz, 39, of Pawnee City, Neb., was arrested by the NMSO on June 9 on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,783. He is also being held on a Brown County warrant for giving a worthless check, and bond is set at $350.

Jennifer Junior, 39, of Auburn was arrested on June 10 by the Kansas Highway Patrol for the offense of driving while suspended. She was released on June 10 on $250 cash bond with a court date of July 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Shawn N. Huerter, 40, of Seneca was arrested on June 10 by the Seneca PD on a parole violation warrant from Georgia. Huerter remains in custody.

Christopher L. Norbert, 24, of Manhattan was arrested on June 11 by the Seneca PD for the offense of driving under the influence. Norbert was released on June 11 on $1,000 surety bond with a court date of June 12 at 9 a.m.