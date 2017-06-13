Rachel Allen receives medical degree

Rachel Allen, a Sabetha native, was one of 202 students who received M.D. degrees from the University of Kansas School of Medicine on May 13, during a Hooding Ceremony in Kansas City, Mo.

Allen graduated from Sabetha High School in 2009. She then attended Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in 2013. She started medical school in Kansas City and moved to Wichita campus to complete her clinical training. During medical school, she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

She will complete her medical training in Family Medicine at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. Her future goals include practicing family medicine in a rural community.

She resides in the Kansas City area with her husband, Mitch.

She is the daughter of Dr. Kevin and Lorie Kennally of Sabetha.