Raptors capture first place in Marysville Classic

The Sabetha Raptors traveled to Marysville this past weekend to participate in the Marysville Classic Tournament. After three games, the Raptors would bring home the Tournament Championship.

Game one

Action started for Sabetha on Friday, June 9, with a 9-1 win over Wamego.

The Raptors started the game off strong, scoring five runs in the first inning, three runs in the third and one in the fourth, while Wamego scored just one run in the fourth.

Leading Sabetha in offense were Seth Burdick, Blake Frey and Braden Argabright, each tallying two hits. Argabright also tacked on three RBIs, while Brandon Brownlee, Frey, Mason Spellmeier and Brayden Becker each added one.

Joe Gruber was the winning pitcher for the Raptors. He gave up just three hits in the win.

Game two

Sabetha took on Malcolm, Neb., in the semi-finals round of the tournament on Saturday, June 10, and claimed the win easily by a score of 13-5.

A seven-run first inning got Sabetha rolling early, as eight consecutive batters reached base after two outs in the first. Malcolm scored all five of their runs in the second inning. The Raptors kept the momentum going throughout the rest of the game, scoring one run in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Gruber led the Raptors offense, tallying three runs scored and three hits. Burdick, Spellmeier and Gabe Garber each had a pair of hits, in addition to Spellmeier and Garber each tallying two RBIs apiece.

Trevor Kramer pitched all six innings and earned the win for the Raptors, allowing five runs on eight hits.

Game three

In the Championship game on Sunday, June 11, the Sabetha went up against host team Marysville. Marysville proved to be stiff competition for the Raptors, but Sabetha would claim this win as well and bring home the championship by a score of 5-4.

Sabetha held the 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, where Marysville would manage to score one run. Sabetha extended their lead by one run in the fifth, and Marysville would respond with one run scored in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Brayden Becker pitched the entire game for the Raptors. He allowed four runs on seven hits, and struck out 10 batters including the final batter.

The Raptors are now 9-3 on the season, following their three wins in the tournament.