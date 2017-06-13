Sabetha Police Department 6.12.17

ACCIDENTS

On June 8, the Sabetha Police Department (SPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Eighth and Main streets. Damage was minor, and there were no injuries.

On June 10, the SPD responded to a single vehicle accident at the Old Sabetha Lake. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

On June 10, the SPD responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on North 12th Street. Mark Butler was operating a 2006 Chevy when he collided with a parked vehicle on the side of street, making for a chain reaction in which two other vehicles ahead of the parked car were also involved in the accident. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

On June 10, the SPD responded to a two-vehicle at the intersection of 13th and Main streets. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

CASES

On May 11, the SPD arrested Curtis Simon,37, of Horton on a Sabetha failure to appear warrant and transporting an open container. Simon was transported and booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

On May 19, the SPD arrested Harvey Webster Jr., 24, of Sabetha for a probation violation.

On May 21, the SPD arrested Robert Bitticks, 30, of Sabetha for domestic battery. Bitticks was transported and booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

On May 27, the SPD arrested Jeremy Large, 40, of Sabetha for driving while suspended.