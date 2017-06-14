You think you are scared!

Ever since the election last November, I have been reading and watching stories about how people across the nation — notably people on the east and west coasts — are scared.

My wife’s younger sister on the east coast called up after the election and told her she was scared. My wife inquired as to what in the world she was scared of. The sister was just scared because a man like Donald Trump was now the President of the United States. She had no answer as to what she was scared of other than the liberal media outlets on the east coast told her she should be scared!

Time and time again, I have watched and read about these same reactions to the new administration that the American people elected. As near as I can tell, most of these people say they are scared because of what the Democratic Party keeps feeding them.

Can you ever remember a political party that was on the losing end of an election reacting the way the Democratic Party is carrying on? I have never seen such hateful rhetoric on the television screen and on the pages of newspapers across the country.

Rather than trying to meet in the middle with the opposing party and working together for the good of the country, the Democratic Party is busy organizing and sponsoring hate campaigns across the nation. I could go on and on about the antics of the losing party; in fact, I could fill the entire issue of The Herald this week with all of the hate-filled messages about this administration that I have seen or read since November.

So, with all of this hate spilling out into our media venues, it is no wonder people are a little nervous or perhaps even flat out scared! Heck, I am even scared! I will tell you why. I was watching a news broadcast Tuesday morning during my early morning workout. The story was about Senator Bernie Sanders verbally attacking a nominee from the Trump administration for the post of deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. I watched the reaction from Sanders toward the wide-eyed nominee, Russel Vought. Vought stated that he was a Christian during the question and answer period, and Sanders went into a tirade attacking him fervently about his faith. I was appalled at Sanders and his demeanor.

After the broadcast, I went upstairs and got on the computer and dug a little deeper on Sanders and his outburst directed at Vought. Wow! I could not believe what I read. Who is the real discriminatory person here? I think it is very obvious. When I read material like this, I am scared. You should be too.