Boden resigns as Wetmore principal

After 23 years of employment at Wetmore Academic Center — the last five as Wetmore’s principal — Janelle Boden has resigned and will be taking a new position at Manhattan High School.

She will be one of four assistant principals at Manhattan. She specifically will be in charge of the incoming sophomore class and will loop with that class through graduation. In addition, she will be the building’s special education liaison, the 504 Coordinator and SIT Coordinator. She also will be responsible for student activities, including hiring, scheduling, and transportation for all student clubs and organizations.

“With any change comes some fear and anxiety because of the unknown, but I truly feel very confident that I will be able to make a positive impact with the students and staff,” Boden said. “I look forward to growing professionally as a result of new responsibilities associated with the position.”

“In addition, I look forward to the personal growth this opportunity will provide by ‘expanding my horizons,’” she said. “As I have told others when asked about why I chose to make this change, ‘Life is not a destination, but a journey in which we are merely here to serve and do His will.’”

A Wetmore native and Wetmore High School graduate herself, Boden says she will “forever be Cardinal at heart.”

“I will most definitely miss the close bonds and relationships I have formed over the years,” Boden said. “Wetmore truly is a community and school in which everyone cares about, looks out for and helps each other whenever the need arises.”

Superintendent Todd Evans says Boden has benefited the district with her deep knowledge of the Wetmore community and constituents.

“Mrs. Boden has always had a soft spot in her heart for kids, especially kids with disadvantages,” Evans said. “She has contributed continuity to the Wetmore school, and she has also fostered a positive climate within the dedicated Wetmore staff.”

Boden said her work at Wetmore has “never been just a job.”

“The staff and faculty have never just been staff and faculty,” Boden said. “The students have never just been students. This has been my home, and these individuals have been my family.”

Boden earned her bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education from Emporia State University in 1991, her master’s of education in interrelated special education K-9 from Washburn University in 1997, and her master’s of educational administration from Washburn in 2010. Before becoming principal at Wetmore, she taught kindergarten through eighth grade special education at Wetmore beginning in the 1994-95 school year.

Boden has two daughters — Nichole and Brianna — both of whom graduated from WHS. Nichole graduated from Wetmore in 2012 and Ottawa University in 2016. She is now in her second year of the doctor of physical therapy program at the University of St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, with a graduation date of May 2019. Brianna graduated from Wetmore in 2014 and will be going into her senior year at Wichita State University majoring in early childhood unified.

Next for Wetmore

Filling Boden’s shoes will be Rick Schnacker, who previously served as principal at Bern from 2009 through 2012.

Schnacker earned his bachelor’s degree in 1985 from Doane College in Crete, Neb., where he majored in physical education and history. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership at Doane College, Lincoln campus.

Schnacker taught at Tecumseh, Anselmo-Merna and Humboldt in Nebraska, as well at Bern prior to being named principal at Bern. Following Bern’s closure, Schnacker spent one year at Sabetha High School, and has been at Wetmore the past four.

He lives in Humboldt, Neb., with his wife, Angie. He has two grown children.